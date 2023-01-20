While there are limited options in terms of which default apps you can change on the iPhone, there are a few key ones you might want to swap.

Every iPhone, including the best iPhones, comes out of the box already loaded with tons of apps, like the Safari browser, Mail, Apple Music, Freeform, FaceTime, and others. But sometimes, you want to override Apple’s defaults in favor of your own favorites.

The default apps launch automatically when you try to do things like open a link from a webpage or e-mail, click on an e-mail address to send a message, or an address to get turn-by-turn directions. Unfortunately, changing the default apps for things like maps isn’t possible on an iPhone (though there are hacks and workarounds if you’re feeling adventurous). But it’s actually quite simple to change the default apps for web browsing and mail with any device running iOS 14 and later, including both new phones like the iPhone 14 and older iPhones that support that OS (and higher). Doing so will eliminate the annoying copy/paste process you might have been doing instead, should you prefer a browser like Chrome over Safari and a mail app like Gmail over Mail.

Here's how to do it.

1. To update the default Web browser, go to Settings and scroll down to the app you want to make default. (If you haven’t already downloaded the preferred app, do so from the App Store).

2. Select the app under the main Settings menu (e.g. Chrome) that you want to use as a new default browser.

3. Select Default Browser App (it should say Safari) and switch it to Chrome (the blue checkmark will appear beside it to confirm the change.)

3 Images

Close

4. To update the default mail app, go to Settings and scroll down to the app you want to become your primary mail app, like Gmail.

5. Scroll down to Default Mail App and change it to Gmail by tapping on it (the blue check mark will now appear beside Gmail instead.)

3 Images

Close

It's also worth noting that if you have multiple e-mail accounts loaded in Mail and want to simply change the default mail app that message replies are sent from when you respond from the phone, you can do this, too. You might want to do this if you have both a personal and work e-mail address loaded to Mail and want to make sure all replies come from your work address.

3 Images

Close

Select the Mail app under Settings and scroll down to Composing. Under Default Account, change it to the one you desire. Once this is set, no matter which accounts an e-mail was sent to, any time you hit “reply,” your response will come from the default account. You can manually change the sending account before hitting “send” if you need to.

Keep in mind that not all browser and mail apps can be set as default on an iPhone. If the app developer hasn’t updated the app with the feature, it won’t work. But you can set the most popular ones for web browsing, like Chrome and Firefox, and the most popular ones for mail, like Gmail and Outlook. It’s a small switch but could make a huge difference in productivity and convenience.