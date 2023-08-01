The Apple TV 4K is arguably the best media streaming device for iPhone users. That's because tvOS and iOS are tightly integrated into each other, allowing you to easily mirror content, type in text fields, and do more. The tight Apple ecosystem doesn't stop there, however. If you've got one of the company's excellent smart speakers, then you could also rely on it as the default audio output. After all, many televisions have mediocre built-in speakers, and taking advantage of a HomePod, or even a HomePod stereo pair, could elevate your listening experience. Below you will find the steps you must follow to set a HomePod as your Apple TV's default speaker.

Setting a HomePod as an Apple TV speaker

It goes without saying that both the HomePod and Apple TV must be paired to the same Apple ID and placed in the same room. Launch the built-in Home app on your iPhone or iPad. Tap on the tile displaying your Apple TV's name. Hit the Settings button towards the bottom right corner. Scroll down, then go to the Default Audio Output section. Select your HomePod or HomePod stereo pair from the list of available devices. To undo this change, you could always go back to the same menu and select TV Speakers. 4 Images Close

Now, whenever you play an audio or video file, the sound will be produced by the HomePod(s) rather than your television's built-in speakers. This also means that using your television's remote to control the volume or mute the audio would no longer work since its speakers are already silent. Instead, you'd have to rely on the Apple TV's Siri Remote or any of the excellent iPhones to control how loud the audio playback is. It's also worth noting that by relying on the HomePod as the Apple TV's speaker, you get to use its touch screen to control media playback on tvOS, such as pausing and playing.