XDA Basics: How to set an iMessage photo and name on your iPhone

iOS 13 introduced the ability to set a profile photo and name on iMessage. This allows your social circle to save your picture to your contact card. This way whenever you call or text them, your photo will appear instead of the default contact icon. It also allows them to update or save your name if they don’t already have it stored in their address book. The feature allows you to choose whom the information gets shared with — your contacts automatically or no one at all. If you choose the latter, you will have to manually click on a share button each time you start an iMessage conversation with someone new. Follow the steps below to set an iMessage photo and name on your iPhone.

How to set an iMessage photo and name on your iPhone

Ensure you’re running iOS 13 or a later version.

Launch the Setting app on your iPhone.

Scroll down and click on Messages.

Click on Share Name and Photo.

Turn it on.

Choose a photo in addition to your first and last names.

Click on Contacts Only or Always Ask, depending on whether you want this information to be shared automatically with people you know or not.

Voila! Now whenever you chat with someone on iMessage, they’ll receive a prompt to update/add your contact card with the shared name and photo, after you share it with them.

This feature encourages iPhone users to set and save photos to their contact cards. And, personally, I’m a big fan of it because now whenever someone texts or calls me, I see their face, rather than a gray icon displaying their initials. Apple also supports iMessage group chat photos. This is slowly turning Messages into a more lively app that could compete with popular instant messaging (IM) apps down the road. Until it supports Android, though, it’ll never replace the dominant IM apps, such as WhatsApp and Telegram.

