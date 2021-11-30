XDA Basics: How to set a silent but vibrating alarm on your Apple Watch

Most people I know struggle with waking up early in the morning. Our loud alarms can make the process even harder and more unpleasant. I’m aware there are soft alarms out there that aren’t as bad. However, some of us find them startling as well. There are also people who live with others who don’t share the same sleep schedule and don’t want to disturb them every single time they need to be woken up. If you own an Apple Watch, there’s a neat solution that not all users are aware of. Here’s how to set a silent but vibrating alarm on your Apple Watch.

How to set a silent but vibrating alarm on your Apple Watch

Using your iPhone

Launch the Watch app on your iPhone.

Scroll and hit on Clock.

Enable Push Alert from iPhone.

Go to the Clock app on your iPhone.

Click on Alarm in the bottom bar.

Tap the plus (+) icon in the top right corner.

Set the time of the alarm and adjust the other options as you see fit.

Click on Sound.

Scroll to the bottom of the list of alarm sounds and select None.

Go back and save the alarm.

Open the Control Center on your Apple Watch by swiping up from the bottom edge.

Enable Silent Mode.

Voila! Once the alarm goes off, it won’t play a sound on either device. Instead, your Apple Watch will gently vibrate on your wrist.

Using just your Apple Watch independently

Open the Control Center on your Apple Watch by swiping up from the bottom edge.

Enable Silent Mode.

Open the Alarms app on your Apple Watch.

Click on Add Alarm.

Set the time of the alarm.

Hit on the green tick.

Voila! Your iPhone could be turned off or disconnected, but your Apple Watch will still wake you up by tapping your wrist silently.

I personally use this feature every morning. I can’t imagine switching back to audio alarms ever again. It seriously has had an impact on my state right after I wake up. More importantly, it doesn’t bother other people sleeping in the same room or flat.

Make sure your Apple Watch is charged before going to bed. You wouldn’t want to arrive late to work or school because of a dead Apple Watch that failed to wake you up. It’s also a good idea to test this method on a weekend, in case you unconsciously dismiss the vibrating alarm and go back to sleep. Personally, I’ve never failed to wake up using this method, but it’s always a good idea to make sure — just in case.

Will you be switching to silent, vibrating alarms from now on, or do you prefer audio ones? Let us know in the comments section below.