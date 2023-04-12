The best iPhones are great tools for taking photos of all kinds. Depending on the model, like the new iPhone 14, there are plenty of settings and camera-related features you can use to make sure you are getting the best photos possible. But what about when you want to take a photo of yourself or want to set a time to take a group photo? Using an Apple Watch to take a photo is one way. But what if you don't have one? Thankfully, there is a simple way to set a timer on the iPhone, so you have time to set up the shot and pose perfectly.

How to set the camera timer on iPhone

Open the Camera app on your iPhone and set up your shot. If it’s a photo using the front camera (e.g. a posed selfie), flip the camera to face you. Tap the upwards-facing arrow at the top, middle of the screen to bring up the menu. Scroll to the left on the menu that appears under the camera frame until you see the little timer icon and select. From here, you’ll see Timer Off as the default. You can choose either a three or 10-second timer. Make the desired selection. The icon will turn yellow to confirm and you’ll see the countdown timer duration noted at the top. Get ready for the photo and press the shutter button. You’ll see a countdown timer for the three or 10 seconds, going backwards to “one.” 2 Images Close Once the timer gets to "one," the shutter will trigger, and the photo will be taken.

While this demo shows the feature being used in landscape mode on the new iPhone 14, it works when taking portrait photos as well. Those might include flexing, full-body “sweaty selfies” to share with workout pals, or even an action shot of you jumping in the air at the beach. Using the timer will yield a much better result than holding the phone out with your arm, like with a traditional selfie. You can get more into the frame and get a better perspective and angle for everything from profile photos to group pics to share with friends.

Note that if you use the Live photos feature on your iPhone, you’ll be able to scrub backward and forward a few seconds to save the best version of the photo. For a group shot, this might include an image that doesn’t have someone’s hand in their face or their eyes closed. With an action shot, it could be the subject, like your dog or toddler, making the perfect motion.

Ideally, use a tripod or ensure the phone is set up on a secure surface and frame the photo ahead of time to get exactly what you want to get. Before you know it, you'll be using the pro camera mode on your iPhone, taking even better shots.