TP-Link Wi-Fi routers are incredibly popular for home use, likely because they're among the best bargains you can find for routers on the market. If your household is among the many that have one, it’s important to make sure its clock is set accurately.

Networking depends on the right time. Packets have time stamps on them, and having the correct time will help other networking devices get where they need to, whether across a local LAN or the Internet. NTP (Network Time Protocol) keeps your router in sync with the rest of the Internet to ensure important things like work emails aren't lost.

What is NTP?

NTP stands for "Network Time Protocol." It's one of the oldest internet protocols still widely used, along with TCP and IP.

Early on, engineers building the Internet realized that precise time would be important. NTP uses a tiered structure for the reliability of time sources, with things like atomic clocks at the top. These are used as authorities for clocks on lower tiers.

This is more important than ever as more people work from home now. Many enterprise networking tools, like VPN connections, depend on accurate time settings to work properly. Depending on the kind of work you do, accurate timekeeping might even be necessary to comply with certain regulations. NTP can keep internet-facing devices accurate across the entire network within a few milliseconds of each other.

Access your router's menu

Before we dive in, you should have a copy of the user guide for your particular router model handy, as there may be slight differences when setting up TP-Link routers.

To access the time settings generally though, you'll need to access the TP-Link firmware menu. To do so, open your favorite web browser and point it to the right address.

Navigate to your router's internal network address. This will usually be 192.168.0.1. You can also use tplinkwifi.net. If that doesn't get you to the setup menu, try the IP address. You'll only be able to change the time settings on the web-based admin interface, not the TP-Link Tether app. Once you're on the page, log into your router with the administrative password you used to set up the router or with your TP-Link Tether password, if you have one. Click the Advanced tab. Click the System Tools button on the sidebar on the lower left side of the screen. Click Time Settings on the drop-down menu that appears below System Tools. The Time Settings menu will appear at the top of the next page.

Enable NTP

Once you've accessed the time settings, make sure you have at least one NTP server selected.

Ensure the Get automatically from the Internet radio button is selected next to Set Time.

Enter the names or IP addresses of your primary and backup NTP servers in the boxes labeled NTP Server I and NTP Server II. The second one is a fallback in case something goes wrong with the first NTP server. It's optional, but it's always good to have a backup, just in case.

In most cases, these fields are set at the factory, so you probably won't be starting from scratch. If not, you can use the servers listed in the US National Institute of Science and Technology's time servers.

Sync your router's clock

Now that you've chosen your time servers, you'll want to sync your router's clock with NTP. This will set the internal clock to the primary time server, or the secondary one of the first option doesn't work.

Click Obtain to synchronize your router's clock with the time servers. If the synchronization is successful, you'll see a message confirming this. Click Save to make these changes permanent. Reset or reboot your router to ensure the new settings take effect. Select Reboot from the firmware menu in the upper-right corner or manually press the physical power button on your router. Wait at least ten seconds before turning your router back on. Once you've reset your router, log back into the firmware menu. Go to the Time Settings menu and check the Current Time field to make sure it's correct.

You might want to check the clock against another time source, such as your phone or a watch.

Now that you're using NTP, your router will keep the clock in sync automatically from now on. With your router's time servers set up, you'll be able to keep your TP-Link network router and the devices connected to it in sync with the rest of the world.

If all else fails

If these steps don't work, make sure you've typed in the right addresses for your NTP servers. Try different time servers.

If that still doesn't work, you can choose the radio button to set time Manually, and then enter the date and the time yourself. The disadvantage of doing it this way is that you'll have to periodically resynchronize the clock, such as if your time zone observes daylight saving time.

Now you can keep your TP-Link router's time accurate

If you work from home, you know how precise timing can be important. You'll be able to comply with regulations as well as make sure all your remote networking tools work correctly. All it takes is a few minutes spent tweaking a menu setting in your TP-Link router.

Of course, TP-Link isn't the only manufacturer of home routers. Generally, keeping routers' time in sync with NTP is worthwhile.

If you're in the market for a Wi-Fi router in 2024, you have plenty of excellent choices!