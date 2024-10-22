Key Takeaways Create a separate user account

Utilize Microsoft Family Safety

Install age-appropriate apps

Set up Windows Security

Use backups to ensure safety and fun

It is almost essential for your child to have access to a computer for their studies and online learning these days. However, with that access comes the responsibility of ensuring their safety and managing how they use it. Thankfully, there are several Windows settings you can adjust and precautions you can take to ensure your child stays safe while enjoying the benefits of having their own computer.

5 Create a new user account

Children naturally crave a sense of independence, especially when it comes to using technology. Creating an entirely separate user account might feel like you are giving them too much freedom, but it’s actually a smart way to balance that desire for independence with the safety and control you need as a parent.

You’ll be keeping them within the limits you set, while also giving them a space that feels like their own. To create this user account on a Windows PC, simply go to the Settings menu and navigate to Accounts > Other users. Here, you’ll find an option to add a new account.

Choose the option to add a Microsoft account for your child, which also gives you access to Microsoft Family Safety. With this feature, you can set time limits, restrict certain apps, and ensure that only age-appropriate content is accessible (which we will discuss later in the article). The account is fully customizable, so you can adjust the settings as your child grows or as their needs change.

4 Set up Microsoft Family Safety

Once you have set up an account for your child, the next step is to bring in some helpful tools to manage their time and activities. This is where Microsoft Family Safety can help.

To get started with Microsoft Family Safety, first, ensure that your child’s account is linked to your Microsoft family group. You can do this by opening the Microsoft Family Safety app on your device or accessing it through your web browser. If you can’t locate your child’s account, click Add a family member and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the process.

Then, click on the Connect their device link to add your child's computer to the family group. From here, you’ll be able to begin customizing their settings.

Set a screen time limit

Once you’ve set up your child’s profile in the app, access it. Here, you’ll see an option to set screen time and can choose to apply limits for specific devices, like a laptop or tablet, or even for individual apps and games. This allows you to give your child more time for educational activities while restricting the time available for entertainment.

You can also create a schedule that suits your family’s routine. For example, you might want to limit screen time during school hours or ensure that your child isn’t using their device late into the night. These settings are flexible, allowing you to adjust the limits as needed, and your child can even request additional time, which you can approve or deny based on the situation.

Monitor their online activities

The Internet has dark corners, which makes it important to make sure your child only accesses appropriate content. For this, Microsoft Family Safety allows you to make quite a few adjustments to your child’s account settings.

Click on the Settings option in the top pane. You’ll now see options like:

Setting an age limit : Set an age limit to filter out inappropriate apps, games, and media for your child.

: Set an age limit to filter out inappropriate apps, games, and media for your child. Web safety : Enable SafeSearch and block unsafe content while browsing online.

: Enable SafeSearch and block unsafe content while browsing online. Ask to buy : Require your child to get permission before making any purchases.

: Require your child to get permission before making any purchases. Weekly email : Receive weekly reports on your child’s online activity and usage.

: Receive weekly reports on your child’s online activity and usage. Child’s activity: Get real-time updates on your child’s activity via email for better monitoring.

These quick adjustments allow you to tailor your child's digital experience to be safe and secure.

3 Install age-appropriate apps

Not every app is designed with younger users in mind, so you need to be careful when selecting programs for your child. The Microsoft Store makes this easier by categorizing apps by age group, but it’s still a good idea to take a closer look at each app before downloading. For example, the Microsoft Store might label an app as suitable for Everyone, 10 and up, or Teens, which helps you quickly identify whether it may be a good fit for your child.

We also recommend reviewing the app's Privacy Policy to understand how it manages data and whether it’s suitable for your child’s use. If your child is interested in joining social media, which is common if their friends are using it, consider opting for kid-friendly versions of popular platforms, like Messenger Kids. These versions often come with built-in parental controls, so you won’t have an issue monitoring their online activity.

Related How to set up and use parental controls on Windows 11 Learn how to set up parental controls on Windows 11 to manage your child's screen time and online activities across devices.

2 Set up Windows Security

The overall security of your Windows computer is just as important as the content your child is accessing.

A built-in security app, Windows Security, has several features that can help keep your device secure, protecting your child from harmful threats. To set it up, head over to Settings > Privacy & security and select Windows Security > Open Windows Security. This will take you to a dashboard where you can view the current status of your device's protection. To enable periodic scanning, go to Virus & threat protection, expand the Microsoft Defender Antivirus options section, and turn the toggle on.

While you are at it, it’s a good idea to explore some of its additional features. You can review any recent security actions taken by the software and adjust firewall settings for extra protection.

1 Back up and restore

Kids have a knack for finding that one button you’d rather they didn’t press, and sometimes that means accidentally deleting important files. This can be anything from homework they’ve spent hours on or photos from a school project.

Accidents happen, and to make sure those moments don’t turn into a major headache, consider having a backup system in Windows. Windows offers options like File History and OneDrive, both of which allow you to automatically save copies of your files either to an external drive or the cloud. This way, no matter what happens to the computer, your child’s work remains safe and recoverable with just a few clicks.

Make computing safe and fun for children

Computers and the internet both have their pros and cons, so what really matters is how you guide your child to use them wisely. It’s natural to feel nervous about their online safety, but with the right setup and supervision, you can create a secure environment that helps them grow.