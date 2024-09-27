Key Takeaways Customize display settings for better visibility

Simplify navigation by organizing the taskbar and shortcuts

Optimize mouse and keyboard settings

Adjust the security and update settings

Computers can be overwhelming for seniors, especially with all the settings and features that may not feel intuitive at first. Thankfully, there are plenty of settings you can customize when you are setting up a Windows computer to be used by a senior.

4 Customize the display for better visibility

Seniors need a display that is easy on the eyes. Ideally, the screen should be set up in a way that doesn’t require constant squinting or straining to see what’s on it. Luckily, most display settings are customizable to a great extent, so you can make the system more comfortable to use.

Adjust the text size

Enlarging the text size is one of the easiest ways to start. This will make everything from desktop icons to menus and notifications appear larger.

To adjust the text size:

Press the Win + I keys together to open the Settings app. Navigate to Accessibility > Text size. In the following window, slide the slider to the right to make the text larger, and you’ll notice the preview updating in real time, showing you exactly how the text will appear once applied. Once you’ve found a size that feels comfortable, click Apply to save the changes.

Beyond text size, we also recommend adjusting the overall scale of items on your screen. Increasing this scale will make everything (windows, icons, buttons, and even the taskbar) larger, not just the text. To do this, open the Settings app again and navigate to System > Display.

Under the Scale and layout section, you’ll see a Scale option to change the size of text, apps, and other items. Choose a scaling option like 125% or 150%, depending on how much larger you’d like everything to appear.

Modify the screen resolution

Screen resolution is basically the number of pixels displayed on your screen, which determines how sharp and clear images and text appear. While higher resolutions provide crisper visuals, they can sometimes make everything on the screen—like icons, text, and buttons—smaller and harder to see, which may not be ideal if you're looking for comfort and ease of use.

To adjust this option:

Open the Settings app by pressing the Win + I keys together. Navigate to System > Display. Expand the dropdown for Display resolution to view available resolution options. Select a lower resolution to make items on the screen larger, or choose a higher resolution for sharper visuals. After selecting a resolution, a preview will appear. If it feels comfortable, click Keep changes. If not, you can click Revert to go back to the previous resolution. Experiment with different settings until you find the resolution that best suits your needs.

While you are at it, you might also want to explore the high contrast mode, which can further enhance visibility for those who may have difficulty distinguishing between certain colors or reading text against bright backgrounds. In the Settings app, go to Accessibility > Contrast themes. You’ll find several high-contrast themes to choose from, each designed to boost readability by highlighting text and minimizing background distractions.

3 Simplify navigation ​​​​

Computers can feel cluttered and confusing to someone who is not used to navigating through all the different programs and settings. To keep things simple, it’s a good idea to organize commonly used apps and files so they’re easy to find and use. One way to do this is by personalizing your taskbar and Start menu.

Pin programs to the taskbar

We recommend pinning any important programs to the taskbar or the start menu for quick access. These can include essential apps like your email, web browser, video calling platforms, or any other software that’s going to be used frequently.

Additionally, you might want to disable any unnecessary startup programs that automatically run when you turn on your computer for a cleaner experience.

Create desktop shortcuts

Similarly, if there are documents or folders the senior user is likely to access regularly, such as family photos, important medical records, or favorite websites, you can create shortcuts to these on the desktop.

To create a desktop shortcut, right-click on an empty space on the desktop and choose New > Shortcut. Type in the location of the item you want to add, or browse the computer to find it using the Browse button, then click Next > Finish.

2 Optimize the mouse and keyboard

At times, the default mouse and keyboard settings may not be the best fit.

For instance, if the mouse pointer feels too small or moves too quickly across the screen, you can adjust its size and speed to better match your needs. You can even change the color of the pointer to something brighter or more visible, which can be particularly helpful for anyone who finds it hard to track it on a busy screen.

To make these changes, head over to Bluetooth & devices > Mouse. Here, you’ll find multiple customizable options. You can experiment with these settings until you find a combination that feels just right for you.

On the keyboard side, you can also make things easier by enabling features that simplify typing. If pressing multiple keys at once, like for keyboard shortcuts, feels difficult, turning on Sticky Keys can really help. You can access it by navigating to Accessibility > Keyboard > Sticky keys in the Settings window.

This feature lets you press one key at a time to complete a command, instead of having to press them all simultaneously.

1 Adjust the security settings

Source: Unsplash

Hackers have gotten more sinister, and seniors are often seen as easy targets for online scams and fraud.

To help keep your loved ones and their online activities safe, start by installing trustworthy antivirus software. It will run quietly in the background and continuously scan for harmful threats like viruses or malware. If the user visits a suspicious website or tries to download something risky, they will be warned.

In addition to antivirus software, enabling built-in security tools like Windows Defender and a firewall will add another layer of protection. These features are great for blocking unwanted programs and safeguarding personal information from potential hackers.

You can view your current security settings in the Windows Security app. Take a look at the different sections, such as Virus & threat protection, Firewall & network protection, and App & browser control, to make sure everything is turned on and working properly.

It’s also a good idea to set the computer to install updates automatically. These updates often contain critical security patches that fix vulnerabilities, ensuring the computer stays protected from the latest cyberattacks.

The Windows Updates section in the Settings app has a Get the latest updates as soon as they are available option that you can enable for this.

Help seniors make use of tech

Technology doesn’t have to be complicated. Small adjustments like these can have a big impact on the overall experience. Apart from the tips we have listed above, you can also try enabling voice access or setting up reminders to further enhance the experience.