How to set up a TP-Link router

TP-Link not only makes some of the best value routers available but some of the fastest as well. If you’ve picked up one of the best Wi-Fi routers or best mesh Wi-Fi routers, there’s a good chance it was made by TP-Link. If you’ve never had your own router before, you’ll need to start by configuring it to meet your needs. If you rely on the internet, every minute without Wi-Fi can be a tragedy. Luckily, TP-Link’s setup process is quick and easy, whether you use the app or web browser for setup.

Plug in your router

First things first, you’ll need to unpack your new router and plug it in. You should have the main router, a power supply, and an Ethernet cable. TP-Link also includes a card with the default Wi-Fi name and password, which you should hang on to.

Connect the Ethernet cable to the WAN port on your router. The other end of the cable should be plugged into your internet source, such as a cable modem or a fiber ONT. Plug in the power supply. You may also need to press a power button (look to see if your router has one). Wait for the router to start up. This first-time start-up could take a minute or two, so be patient.

Once your router is plugged in, you have two options for configuring your settings: the TP-Link Tether app, or a web browser. Don’t forget to attach the antennas to your router if they come detached in the box. You should also remove any protective plastic film from the router to make sure it has plenty of room for ventilation.

Set it up with the app

For most people, setting up your new TP-Link router using the Tether app is your best bet. Available on Android and iOS, Tether is designed for TP-Link Archer routers. If you’ve got one of TP-Link's Deco mesh systems, you’ll need to use the Deco app available on Android and iOS . You will need to create and sign in to your TP-Link account to use the app, but for most people, this extra step will be worth the time saved using the app in the long run.

Open the Tether app. Create a TP-Link account and sign in. If you already have a TP-Link account, you can use that. Connect to the default Wi-Fi name and password. This will be on the card from the unboxing, or alternatively, on a sticker on the bottom of the router. You should see your router as a local device in the My Devices section. Tap the name of your router. If it’s not there, tap the + in the top right corner and follow the instructions for your specific router. Create a new admin password. Make sure you don’t forget this password as you’ll need it to access the router in the future. Choose your connection type. This is for your incoming connection. If you have a modem or fiber ONT, you can likely leave it on Dynamic IP. The other options are for internet services you need to sign in to, such as Hughesnet and some DSL providers. Most people don’t need to change the MAC address unless otherwise stated by the ISP. Choose your W-Fi name and password. Leave Smart Connect enabled to keep a single Wi-Fi name, or deselect it to split your Wi-Fi bands (2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz) into separate Wi-Fi names. If you have a Wi-Fi 6E or Wi-Fi 7 router, you may be asked to create a second Wi-Fi name and password for 6GHz connections. Set a time to automatically update your router if there’s a firmware update available. Check over your settings to make sure they look right. Save your settings and wait for the router to finish optimization.

Once these settings are saved, you can connect to your new Wi-Fi network. When you return to the app, you’ll be able to configure settings such as parental controls or security. You’ll also be able to change any settings you’ve set so far.

Set it up in a web browser

If you don’t want to use the app or make an account, you can set up your TP-Link router using the web browser on a phone, tablet, or computer. This process isn’t quite as friendly to new users, but still fairly straightforward. You’ll need to connect to your router. For this, you can use either the default Wi-Fi name and password or use an Ethernet cable. Ethernet will save some time reconnecting after you change your settings, so we recommend this if possible.

Open the router’s settings by typing http://tplinkwifi.net into the URL bar in your web browser. Enter a new password. Select your time zone. Select your connection type. Most people will leave this on Dynamic IP unless you need to sign in to your ISP. Select your MAC address. Most people should leave this at its default value. Set your Wi-Fi name and password. You’ll also see other options here such as combining 2.4GHz and 5GHz, as well as 160MHz support. Most people can leave these all enabled unless there are connection issues with some older devices. Wait for the connection test to finish. Choose whether to enable auto-update (we recommend that you do). Check over your settings to make sure they look good.

It will be suggested that you can sign up for a TP-Link account, but this is completely optional. After this, you will be connected to the router software’s main menu. From here you can change just about any setting you can think of on your router.

Is setting up the app worth it?

Most routers released in the past few years can be set up using an app, or at least using a mobile-optimized web page. TP-Link makes setup quick and easy no matter which method you use to get started. It’s a bit of a shame that you need to create an account to use the app, but for convenience, most people will be willing to jump through a hoop or two. The app will even let you know when there’s a new firmware update available for your router, which can help with security & performance.

TP-Link’s Tether app is one of the best Wi-Fi configuration apps of any brand with a simple layout, plenty of options for most users, and the ads for HomeShield aren’t all that intrusive. Still, when it comes to setup, some of the best Wi-Fi routers from Eero and AmpliFi still take the cake in terms of simplicity and speed. Routers from Google like Nest Wi-Fi aren’t quite as slick, since you’ll need to use the Swiss Army Knife of an app that is Google Home.

Overall, getting started with a TP-Link router is quick and easy no matter which method you use. Both options get you through the basic settings you need in just a few minutes so that your Wi-Fi network can be up and running before you know it! If you didn’t quite get your settings right during setup, you can easily head back into the app or web browser settings to update them as you please.