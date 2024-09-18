Thanks to its neat integration with Google services, a generous 15GB of space, class-leading sync speed, and an easy-to-use interface, Google Drive remains the go-to digital vault for storing and organizing your files. Aside from feature-rich mobile, tablet, and web apps, Google Drive is available on desktop platforms, too.

Whether you are a student, professional, or a power Drive user, this guide will walk you through the process of setting up and using Google Drive on Windows. We will also explore the customization and core features of Google Drive to transform the way you handle your digital content on a Windows PC.

Download and install Google Drive

Google Drive isn’t officially available from the Microsoft Store on Windows. You need to head to the official website to download the installation file. Follow the steps below to get the job done in no time.

Download Google Drive from the official source. Find the Google Drive Setup file in File Explorer and double-click on it. You can add the application shortcut to the desktop and even create shortcuts for Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides. Click Install. Upon installation, Drive opens the account setup page on your preferred web browser. Enter your account credentials and complete your setup in minutes.

You should now be able to access your Google Drive account from quick app icons on the Windows taskbar.

Set up My Drive syncing options

When you first set up Google Drive, you have two options to choose from. Let’s check them out.

Select Google Drive from the taskbar and click the Settings gear at the top. Open Preferences. Click Google Drive from the sidebar. You have two syncing options.

Stream files: It’s the default option and the most preferred option for most Windows users. The option basically creates a virtual drive in File Explorer. You can see a little cloud icon beside each folder and file, which indicates that the data is stored on the cloud and doesn’t consume space on your laptop.

Mirror files: Do you frequently work offline on your Windows device? You can mirror your Google Drive account, where the system downloads your files to your computer for easy access. However, be aware that this option could quickly consume your computer storage, especially if your Google Drive contains hundreds of gigabytes of data.

In most cases, we recommend streaming your Google Drive account on your PC.

Customize Google Drive on Windows

Now that you have set the Google Drive sync option, let’s customize it to your preferences.

Set cache limit

As the title suggests, you can limit the amount of storage on your computer being used by cached files.

The set limit won’t count towards the files that need to sync or the files that you make available offline.

Open Google Drive Preferences via the taskbar steps, as described above. Click the Settings gear in the top-right corner again within Preferences. Scroll down through the settings and enable the check mark for Limit cache size and specify the cap you wish to set.

Set Google Drive letter

By default, Google Drive uses letter G as a virtual drive on your computer. You can change it to another letter using the steps below.

Head to Google Drive Preferences and open Settings in the same manner as above. Scroll to a Drive letter and pick another letter that represents your virtual cloud drive in the File Explorer menu.

Select Google Photos upload size

You can upload media files directly to your Google Photos account. You can either store it as reduced quality or original quality. The latter is set by default. However, if you are low on storage, you can switch to a storage saver mode. Here’s how.

Open Google Drive Preferences and open Settings in the same manner as above. Scroll down and click the radio button beside Storage saver.

Launch Google Drive at login

If you are a power Google Drive user, make sure to enable Google Drive to open upon PC startup so that your relevant files remain in sync all the time. Follow the steps below.

Open Google Drive Preferences and open Settings in the same manner as above. Scroll down and enable the check mark beside Launch on login.

Now you won’t need to open and sync your Drive files manually.

Sync local folders on Google Drive

You can safely back up your local PC folders on Google Drive. Here’s how to set up the sync process.

Head to Google Drive Preferences via the toolbar as described above. Select My PC from the sidebar and click Add folder. Pick a local folder and click Select Folder.

You can sync several PC folders to Google Drive for easy access.

Search for your Google Drive files

This is another major productivity booster for Google Drive users on Windows. When you deal with hundreds of Drive files, you can either use the search bar in the Google Drive app or explore the hotkey to find and access the file you need in no time.

Open Google Drive from the Windows taskbar. Click the search menu and enter a file name. Alternatively, you can use Ctrl + Alt + G keys, which will open a dedicated search bar, and you'll be able to find your files in seconds. You can also configure the Google Drive search hotkey from the Settings menu within Preferences.

Use Google Drive on Windows

Now that you have customized and set your Google Drive account on Windows, you can find and access your folders from the File Explorer menu.

Press the Windows + E keys to open File Explorer. Select Google Drive from the sidebar. Select My Drive. Find all your Google Drive folders and files.

A small cloud icon beside a folder indicates that it is stored on the cloud and not on the device. You can right-click on it, open properties, expand Offline access and select Available offline.

Once a folder or file serves the purpose, head to the same menu and select Online only to free up space on your device.

Supercharge your workflow

Google Drive for Windows is quite customizable and feature-rich. With a seamless integration with File Explorer and files on-demand, Google Drive is right up there with Microsoft’s cloud solution on Windows. What are you waiting for? Simply follow the guide above and start using Google Drive like a pro on Windows.

