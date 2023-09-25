Buying your first Apple Watch is a core memory, and if you’ve just bought the latest one — the Apple Watch Series 9 — you’re in for a real treat. It’s one of the best smartwatches that money can buy and is going to radically change the number of times you pull out your phone. Apple’s smartwatch works beautifully with your iPhone, and you will find yourself using it to get a lot of tasks done. But before you get to any of this, you will first need to set it up properly. Just follow the steps below!

Pairing and setting up the Apple Watch Series 9

First, press and hold the side button to power on the watch (that’s the button below the digital crown). On your iPhone, check the Control Center to see whether Bluetooth and Wi-Fi are toggled on. Once you verify this, keep the watch right next to your iPhone. You should now see a pop-up on your iPhone confirming that a new Apple Watch has been detected nearby. Tap the Continue button. If you don’t see any pop-ups, there’s no need to worry; open the Watch app on your phone and select Set Up for Myself. Next, an animation will appear on the display of your Apple Watch Series 9. You have to scan this using your iPhone. So do that. 3 Images Close Once the scanning is complete, your iPhone may download updates, and then take you to the setup screen. Over here, tap Set Up Apple Watch. You will then have to go through some screens where you have to follow the instructions. On these screens, once you agree to the Terms of Service, you can choose which hand to wear your watch on, data sharing settings, GPS permissions, and text size. 3 Images Close After this, you will get to more important functions like setting your passcode and adding personal details for activity tracking. In this section, you enter details regarding your lifestyle — how many calories you aim to burn each day, your target step count, your current body weight, and how many minutes you plan to work out each day. This helps you close the three rings, which is a pretty cool gamified way to achieve your health goals. 3 Images Close In this section, you will also understand what the three rings represent — the red ring is the total calories you burn in a day, the green ring is the number of workout minutes you clock each day, and the blue ring closes if you hit your Stand Goal. The Stand Goal is a wonderful feature that reminds you to stand up and move around. You can set this to any number you like, but once an hour is ideal. For people who work sedentary jobs, this feature is great for your health since you can just get up and stretch your legs and give your back and neck a break. Next up, you have a screen that asks you if you want to enable the Blood Oxygen sensor, or just set it up later. It’s best to manually use this feature when you want to know your blood oxygen levels because it tends to affect battery life when set to all-day tracking. Next, you can choose to turn on automatic updates for your Watch Series 9, which we recommend. After that, you have a page to set up your heart rate notifications — you can alter this in settings later, too. The Emergency SOS and Fall Detection screen appears next, and once you’ve read through it, hit Continue. 3 Images Close When you see the always-on display prompt, go ahead and tap the Continue button — it’s a nice way to view notifications and other information like time and date without waking the screen. Do you want to automatically add third-party apps to your Apple Watch when you install the parallel apps on your iPhone? This next screen is where you decide if you want that feature or not. There are all kinds of apps that you may not want the Watch app for, so we recommend you stick to manually installing apps on your Watch Series 9 (via the Watch app on iOS). You can decide between a grid view or a list view for your apps on the next screen. Finally, your Apple Watch Series 9 will begin syncing. Here, you have a Get to Know Your Watch button, and you might as well hit it because syncing takes some time. Once syncing is complete, you will see a Welcome screen where you have to tap OK. 3 Images Close You will finally be on the home screen of the Watch app. Here you will see three tabs at the bottom — My Watch, Face Gallery, and Discover. The My Watch section lets you adjust various settings for your Apple Watch Series 9, including managing apps, adjusting notifications, accessibility settings, and more. The Face Gallery allows you to choose from your downloaded watch faces and also adjust their appearance. The Discover tab is where you can learn more about your Apple Watch, and there are many mini-articles explaining how to do different tasks on your Watch Series 9. 3 Images Close

With WatchOS 10, you get a bunch of new watch faces, design overhauls for existing apps, more personalized content, plus tons of improvements to your most commonly used apps like Workouts, Messages, Activity, Maps, Weather, and more. If this is your first Apple Watch, give yourself some time to discover the various features of your new smartwatch; you’re sure to be delighted by the thoughtful details that Apple has added to it. The watch will serve you well for many years if you use it carefully and always protect it, but if anything does happen — it’s a great reason to buy the newest-generation Apple Watch!