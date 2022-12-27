If you have two HomePods or HomePod Minis, you can pair them to take advantage of stereo audio output. Here's the procedure you need to follow.

Apple products are famous for their seamless interoperability. Copy on your unrivaled Mac then paste on your powerful iPhone, have your Apple Watch Unlock your MacBook, and automatically switch between the AirPods' audio sources. The list goes on. One neat Ecosystem feature affects those who have two Apple HomePods. The company allows users to pair two of them and use them as a stereo system. Here's how to enable this feature.

How to easily set up a HomePod stereo pair

Before we start, make sure you have two HomePods or HomePod Minis. Pairing a HomePod to a regular HomePod Mini simply won't work. The two devices have to be identical and powered on. Additionally, both must be linked to the same Apple ID, run the same OS version, and be placed in the same room. After meeting the aforementioned requirements, follow the steps below.

Launch the Home app on your iPhone or iPad. 3 Images Close Tap and hold on of the HomePods. Choose Accessory Details. Scroll to the bottom. Click on the Settings icon in the bottom right corner. Scroll further down. Select Create Stereo Pair. Give the HomePods up to a few minutes to apply the changes. If you change your mind, you can follow the same steps and tap Ungroup Accessories instead of Create Stereo Pair. Voila! The two HomePods will now respect the right and left channels of an audio track and provide you with a more immersive experience.

Being able to set up two HomePods as a stereo pair is a such a welcome feature. It gives Apple users more control and power over their devices, though the ability to depend on them as stereo or mono audio outputs. Though, unfortunately, if you have different HomePod models, you won't be able to utilize this offering.