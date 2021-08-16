How to set up an HP Pavilion Aero 13 for working from home

HP makes some of the best laptops around, and it added a new member to its Pavilion series earlier this year, the Aero 13, a lightweight 13 inch notebook powered by AMD’s Ryzen 5000U processor. It weighs under just a kilogram, and while it isn’t super-premium, it has the appeal of a modern, slim ultrabook. It’s made out of magnesium alloy to maintain its weight, and at the same time, doesn’t compromise on looks and feels as good as the company’s Envy series of laptops.

The Pavilion Aero 13 is available with either a Ryzen 5 5600U or the Ryzen 7 5800U, which is also the one we recommend and are currently testing. Speaking of which, check out our list of some of the best AMD Ryzen based laptops. While these are AMD’s latest low-power mobile CPUs, they are still mighty powerful. For instance, the 5800U is an 8-core, 16-thread processor that can hit speeds of up to 4.4GHz max and comes with integrated AMD Radeon graphics. The laptop can be configured with up to 16GB of DDR4 memory and a 1 TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD.

As for the display, the 13.3 inch IPS panel is available in WUXGA (1920 x 1200) or WQXGA (2560 x 1600) with 400 nits brightness. I/O options on the laptop include two full-size USB Type-A ports that use a drop-jaw hinge, a USB Type-C port that supports Power Delivery and DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.0, AC power smart pin, and a 3.5mm combo audio jack. Other notable features including Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, a 43Wh Li-ion polymer battery, and a fingerprint reader.

HP Pavilion Aero 13: Specifications

HP Pavilion Aero 13 CPU AMD Ryzen 5 5600U (up to 4.2 GHz, 16 MB L3 cache, 6 cores, 12 threads)

AMD Ryzen 7 5800U (up to 4.4 GHz, 16 MB L3 cache, 8 cores, 16 threads) Graphics AMD Radeon Graphics Body 11.72×8.23×0.67 inches

2.2lbs (0.9kg) Display 13.3″ diagonal, WUXGA (1920 x 1200), IPS, micro-edge, anti-glare, 400 nits

13.3″ diagonal, WQXGA (2560 x 1600), IPS, micro-edge, anti-glare, 400 nits Ports USB Type-C 10Gbps with Power Delivery, DisplayPort 1.4, HP Sleep and Charge

2x USB Type-A 5Gbps

HDMI 2.0

AC smart pin

3.5mm combo audio Storage Up to 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD RAM Up to 16GB DDR4 3200MHz Battery 3-cell, 43Wh Li-ion polymer

45W Smart AC Power Adapter Audio Audio by B&O; Dual speakers; HP Audio Boost

Integrated dual array digital microphones Camera HP Wide Vision 720p HD Connectivity Realtek Wi-Fi 6 (1×2)

Bluetooth 5.2 combo Color Natural Silver

Warm Gold

Ceramic white

Pale Rose Gold Price Starting at $760

If you’re planning to buy HP’s new mid-range ultraportable laptop, specifically for a work-from-home setup, then we’ve got you covered. Here are some suggestions on setting up the HP Pavilion Aero 13 for working from home, including addons like an external monitor, keyboard, mouse, and more.

External monitor

The Pavilion Aero 13 comes with a 13.3 inch display, which is fairly compact. Hence an external monitor can definitely help you expand productivity. The laptop has a dedicated HDMI 2.0 port to connect a monitor or you can use the USB Type-C port as it supports DisplayPort 1.4. A 24 inch monitor should be the minimum size you should be aiming for unless you have very limited space on your desk. HP’s own 24mh monitor is a recommended option that comes with a 23.8 inch IPS panel with a 1920 x 1080 resolution with a 75Hz refresh rate. It also comes with built-in speakers, tilt and height adjustment, and slim three-sided bezels.

If you care for a larger display, we recommend a 27 inch or a 32 inch monitor with QHD 1440p resolution. LG offers the 27 inch 27QN600-B and the 32-inch 32QN650-B, which are both excellent monitors offering excellent panels delivering sharp visual, brightness, and HDR support.

To connect a monitor to your HP Pavilion Aero 13, all you need to do is connect the HDMI cable bundled with your monitor to the laptop. As mentioned before, you can also use a DisplayPort cable, although you’ll need a USB Type-C to DisplayPort adapter or a dock.

HP 24mh monitor A value for money 24 inch 1080p IPS monitor that comes with a 75Hz refresh rate, built-in speakers and support for HDMI and DisplayPort. Buy at Amazon

LG 27QN600 27-inch QHD monitor The LG 27QN600 is a highly recommended 27 inch QHD 1440p monitor featuring an IPS panel that supports HDR, AMD FreeSync and a Black Stabilizer mode. Buy at Amazon

Amazon Basics CL3 HDMI cable In case your monitor doesn't come with an HDMI cable, you can go for Amazon Basics's HDMI cable that comes with CL3 Rated High-Speed HDMI Cable supporting 4K at 60Hz. Buy at Amazon

Keyboard and Mouse

Now you’ve hooked up the laptop to your monitor, it’s time for a good keyboard and mouse. These external peripherals will help increase your productivity as they’ll give you freedom from the cramped keys and touchpad on the laptop. If you’re looking for a basic keyboard and mouse combo, HP offers an affordable wireless option that comes with a single receiver solution. Just plug the receiver into the USB port, power on the keyboard and mouse, and you’re good to go. Additionally, for a more robust and customized experience, you could also go for a mechanical keyboard and a sturdier mouse.

HP Wireless Keyboard and Mouse 300 An affordable keyboard and mouse combo featuring an ambidextrous and a full-size keyboard with additional functional and multimedia keys. Buy at Amazon

Keychron K4 The Keychron K4 is a full-size 96% layout keyboard offering wired and wireless connectivity options with the option of red, blue or brown Gateron key switches. It also comes with multi-device support and a built-in 4,000mAh battery. Buy at Amazon

HP Spectre 700 Rechargeable Mouse HP's premium Spectre 700 wireless mouse comes with a rechargeable battery that lasts up to 11 weeks on a single charge. It can also pair up to three Bluetooth and one USB device, and offers up to 1,200 dpi speeds thanks to the laser sensor. Buy at Amazon

Logitech MX Master 3 The Logitech MX Master 3 is a premium productivity mouse offering a high-quality design, programmable buttons, dual-scroll wheel, multi-device support, USB-C charging and more. Buy from Amazon

Docks

The Pavilion Aero 13 comes with a USB Type-C 10Gbps port, which means you can expand the I/O options by investing in a good USB-C docking station. It can help you connect multiple monitors and USB-based devices like peripherals and storage, ethernet for wired connectivity, and more. There are many options to choose from, available in different sizes and a variety of port options. Here are some of the best options USB-C docks for your Pavilion Aero 13. These can easily connect using a single USB-C connection.

Tobenone USB-C Docking Station Featuring over 15 connectivity options, this dock comes with dual-monitor support, along with multiple USB-A and USB-C ports, alongside SD and microSD card slots, Ethernet, and more. Buy at Amazon

Anker PowerExpand 8-in-1 USB-C Adapter A compact USB-C dock that's suitable for while you're on the go or travelling. It comes with all the essentials, including USB-C, USB-A, HDMI, SD card slots, and Ethernet. Buy at Amazon

4URPC USB-C Laptop Docking Station Apart from offering a wide range of ports, this dock lets you vertically stow your laptop, thereby clearing more space on your desk. Buy at Amazon

Webcam

The Pavilion Aero 13 comes with a 720p HD camera which should be good for most video calls. However, if you want better image quality, you’ll need to invest in a good external webcam. A good 1080p camera should do the job, but if you want the sharpest image, there are some 4K webcams on the market. Most webcams today come with a plug-and-play facility, which means you only need to plug in the USB cable and the laptop should automatically recognize and initialize the device. Note you might have to change and select the correct video source to enable the webcam for individual apps. Here are some webcam options you can look into.

Logitech StreamCam The Logitech StreamCam is a compact 1080p camera suitable for video calls and live streaming. It features a USB-C connection, smart auto-focus and exposure, AI-enabled facial tracking, built-in electronic image stabilization and more. Buy at Amazon

Logitech C920x HD Pro Webcam Rated as the best 1080p webcam, the C920S from Logitech offers excellent image quality during video calls and features its own physical privacy shutter. Buy at Amazon

Dell UltraSharp HDR 4K Webcam Dell's latest 4K webcam comes with a Sony STARVIS CMOS Sensor, delivering the sharpest image quality along with features like HDR, AI Auto Framing, privacy shutter and more. Buy at Amazon

Audio

Laptop speakers are usually quite small especially if you want to enjoy movies or listen to music after a long day of work. You can hook up some good stereo speakers with your laptop or invest in a pair of headphones or headset, especially if you have to deal with a lot of meetings. The Pavilion Aero 13 comes with a headphone and microphone jack combo and Bluetooth, so you can go for wired or wireless audio solutions. Here are some great options.

SteelSeries Arctis 1 SteelSeries is a reliable brand and this headset offers comfortable padded air weave ear cushions and adjustable steel-reinforced headband. It also features a removable microphone and offers compatibility with a wide range of devices. Buy at Amazon

Corsair Void RGB Elite Wireless headset The Corsair Void RGB Elite wireless headphones come with 7.1 surround sound, with 50mm drivers and 2.4GHz wireless conectivity via a dedicated receiver for a lag-free experience. Buy at Amazon

Creative T15 Wireless Bluetooth The Creative T15 wireless 2.0 speakers can connect to your laptop via Bluetooth and features dedicated tweeters for high-frequency response and custom-selected drivers for distinctive midrange audio playback. Each speaker is also integrated with a large port tube to channel sound waves from the inner chamber of the satellite to the soundstage, giving you high-output bass. Buy at Amazon

Cooling Pad

Last but not least, we recommend you prop your Pavilion Aero 13 on a cooling pad when using it for your work-from-home setup. That way, it can get fresh air to cool the internals especially while handling heavy tasks, and you have a dedicated space where you can neatly organize all your connections keeping your desk neat and clutter-free.

Tecknet Laptop Cooling Pad A sleek looking cooling pad with dual 110mm fans along with a metal mesh to provide optimal airflow for your laptop. It also comes with additional USB ports available for connecting more USB devices. Buy at Amazon

Havit HV-F2056 A full mesh cooling pad with three cooling fans, blue LED and additional USB ports for charging and connectivity. It also features foldable feet at the bottom for height adjustment. Buy at Amazon

These are some suggestions that can help you create the perfect work-from-home setup with the HP Pavilion Aero 13. Let us know in the comments if we’ve missed anything, or if you would like us to add more options. Also, check out some of the best cheap HP laptops to buy in 2021.