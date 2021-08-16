How to set up an HP Pavilion Aero 13 for working from home
HP makes some of the best laptops around, and it added a new member to its Pavilion series earlier this year, the Aero 13, a lightweight 13 inch notebook powered by AMD’s Ryzen 5000U processor. It weighs under just a kilogram, and while it isn’t super-premium, it has the appeal of a modern, slim ultrabook. It’s made out of magnesium alloy to maintain its weight, and at the same time, doesn’t compromise on looks and feels as good as the company’s Envy series of laptops.
The Pavilion Aero 13 is available with either a Ryzen 5 5600U or the Ryzen 7 5800U, which is also the one we recommend and are currently testing. Speaking of which, check out our list of some of the best AMD Ryzen based laptops. While these are AMD’s latest low-power mobile CPUs, they are still mighty powerful. For instance, the 5800U is an 8-core, 16-thread processor that can hit speeds of up to 4.4GHz max and comes with integrated AMD Radeon graphics. The laptop can be configured with up to 16GB of DDR4 memory and a 1 TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD.
As for the display, the 13.3 inch IPS panel is available in WUXGA (1920 x 1200) or WQXGA (2560 x 1600) with 400 nits brightness. I/O options on the laptop include two full-size USB Type-A ports that use a drop-jaw hinge, a USB Type-C port that supports Power Delivery and DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.0, AC power smart pin, and a 3.5mm combo audio jack. Other notable features including Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, a 43Wh Li-ion polymer battery, and a fingerprint reader.
HP Pavilion Aero 13: Specifications
|HP Pavilion Aero 13
|CPU
|Graphics
|Body
|Display
|Ports
|Storage
|RAM
|Battery
|Audio
|Camera
|Connectivity
|Color
|Price
If you’re planning to buy HP’s new mid-range ultraportable laptop, specifically for a work-from-home setup, then we’ve got you covered. Here are some suggestions on setting up the HP Pavilion Aero 13 for working from home, including addons like an external monitor, keyboard, mouse, and more.
External monitor
The Pavilion Aero 13 comes with a 13.3 inch display, which is fairly compact. Hence an external monitor can definitely help you expand productivity. The laptop has a dedicated HDMI 2.0 port to connect a monitor or you can use the USB Type-C port as it supports DisplayPort 1.4. A 24 inch monitor should be the minimum size you should be aiming for unless you have very limited space on your desk. HP’s own 24mh monitor is a recommended option that comes with a 23.8 inch IPS panel with a 1920 x 1080 resolution with a 75Hz refresh rate. It also comes with built-in speakers, tilt and height adjustment, and slim three-sided bezels.
If you care for a larger display, we recommend a 27 inch or a 32 inch monitor with QHD 1440p resolution. LG offers the 27 inch 27QN600-B and the 32-inch 32QN650-B, which are both excellent monitors offering excellent panels delivering sharp visual, brightness, and HDR support.
To connect a monitor to your HP Pavilion Aero 13, all you need to do is connect the HDMI cable bundled with your monitor to the laptop. As mentioned before, you can also use a DisplayPort cable, although you’ll need a USB Type-C to DisplayPort adapter or a dock.
- A value for money 24 inch 1080p IPS monitor that comes with a 75Hz refresh rate, built-in speakers and support for HDMI and DisplayPort.
- The LG 27QN600 is a highly recommended 27 inch QHD 1440p monitor featuring an IPS panel that supports HDR, AMD FreeSync and a Black Stabilizer mode.
- Anker's USB-C to DisplayPort adapter lets you connect your laptop to a DisplayPort monitor with support for resolutions of up to [email protected]
- In case your monitor doesn't come with an HDMI cable, you can go for Amazon Basics's HDMI cable that comes with CL3 Rated High-Speed HDMI Cable supporting 4K at 60Hz.
Keyboard and Mouse
Now you’ve hooked up the laptop to your monitor, it’s time for a good keyboard and mouse. These external peripherals will help increase your productivity as they’ll give you freedom from the cramped keys and touchpad on the laptop. If you’re looking for a basic keyboard and mouse combo, HP offers an affordable wireless option that comes with a single receiver solution. Just plug the receiver into the USB port, power on the keyboard and mouse, and you’re good to go. Additionally, for a more robust and customized experience, you could also go for a mechanical keyboard and a sturdier mouse.
- An affordable keyboard and mouse combo featuring an ambidextrous and a full-size keyboard with additional functional and multimedia keys.
- The Keychron K4 is a full-size 96% layout keyboard offering wired and wireless connectivity options with the option of red, blue or brown Gateron key switches. It also comes with multi-device support and a built-in 4,000mAh battery.
- HP's premium Spectre 700 wireless mouse comes with a rechargeable battery that lasts up to 11 weeks on a single charge. It can also pair up to three Bluetooth and one USB device, and offers up to 1,200 dpi speeds thanks to the laser sensor.
- The Logitech MX Master 3 is a premium productivity mouse offering a high-quality design, programmable buttons, dual-scroll wheel, multi-device support, USB-C charging and more.
Docks
The Pavilion Aero 13 comes with a USB Type-C 10Gbps port, which means you can expand the I/O options by investing in a good USB-C docking station. It can help you connect multiple monitors and USB-based devices like peripherals and storage, ethernet for wired connectivity, and more. There are many options to choose from, available in different sizes and a variety of port options. Here are some of the best options USB-C docks for your Pavilion Aero 13. These can easily connect using a single USB-C connection.
- Featuring over 15 connectivity options, this dock comes with dual-monitor support, along with multiple USB-A and USB-C ports, alongside SD and microSD card slots, Ethernet, and more.
- A compact USB-C dock that's suitable for while you're on the go or travelling. It comes with all the essentials, including USB-C, USB-A, HDMI, SD card slots, and Ethernet.
- Apart from offering a wide range of ports, this dock lets you vertically stow your laptop, thereby clearing more space on your desk.
Webcam
The Pavilion Aero 13 comes with a 720p HD camera which should be good for most video calls. However, if you want better image quality, you’ll need to invest in a good external webcam. A good 1080p camera should do the job, but if you want the sharpest image, there are some 4K webcams on the market. Most webcams today come with a plug-and-play facility, which means you only need to plug in the USB cable and the laptop should automatically recognize and initialize the device. Note you might have to change and select the correct video source to enable the webcam for individual apps. Here are some webcam options you can look into.
- The Logitech StreamCam is a compact 1080p camera suitable for video calls and live streaming. It features a USB-C connection, smart auto-focus and exposure, AI-enabled facial tracking, built-in electronic image stabilization and more.
- Rated as the best 1080p webcam, the C920S from Logitech offers excellent image quality during video calls and features its own physical privacy shutter.
- Dell's latest 4K webcam comes with a Sony STARVIS CMOS Sensor, delivering the sharpest image quality along with features like HDR, AI Auto Framing, privacy shutter and more.
Audio
Laptop speakers are usually quite small especially if you want to enjoy movies or listen to music after a long day of work. You can hook up some good stereo speakers with your laptop or invest in a pair of headphones or headset, especially if you have to deal with a lot of meetings. The Pavilion Aero 13 comes with a headphone and microphone jack combo and Bluetooth, so you can go for wired or wireless audio solutions. Here are some great options.
- SteelSeries is a reliable brand and this headset offers comfortable padded air weave ear cushions and adjustable steel-reinforced headband. It also features a removable microphone and offers compatibility with a wide range of devices.
- The Corsair Void RGB Elite wireless headphones come with 7.1 surround sound, with 50mm drivers and 2.4GHz wireless conectivity via a dedicated receiver for a lag-free experience.
- The Creative T15 wireless 2.0 speakers can connect to your laptop via Bluetooth and features dedicated tweeters for high-frequency response and custom-selected drivers for distinctive midrange audio playback. Each speaker is also integrated with a large port tube to channel sound waves from the inner chamber of the satellite to the soundstage, giving you high-output bass.
Cooling Pad
Last but not least, we recommend you prop your Pavilion Aero 13 on a cooling pad when using it for your work-from-home setup. That way, it can get fresh air to cool the internals especially while handling heavy tasks, and you have a dedicated space where you can neatly organize all your connections keeping your desk neat and clutter-free.
- A sleek looking cooling pad with dual 110mm fans along with a metal mesh to provide optimal airflow for your laptop. It also comes with additional USB ports available for connecting more USB devices.
- A full mesh cooling pad with three cooling fans, blue LED and additional USB ports for charging and connectivity. It also features foldable feet at the bottom for height adjustment.
These are some suggestions that can help you create the perfect work-from-home setup with the HP Pavilion Aero 13. Let us know in the comments if we’ve missed anything, or if you would like us to add more options. Also, check out some of the best cheap HP laptops to buy in 2021.
- The HP Pavilion Aero 13 features a lightweight design, and is powered by the AMD Ryzen 5000U series processors.