Here’s how to set up a new Apple Mac Studio for the first time

Apple has finally unveiled the all-new Mac Studio. The company has slowly been replacing Intel chips with its own M1 chip lineup. The M1 family now includes the M1, M1 Pro, M1 Max, and M1 Ultra chips. So when you buy a Mac, it’ll likely include one of these four processors — as most of the Mac lineup now has them. As a result, developers have been optimizing their apps for Apple silicon to deliver a smoother experience. With the Cupertino tech giant producing both the hardware and software, macOS Monterey has become one of the most efficient desktop operating systems. Some Macs can now deal with intensive tasks — while providing an unrivaled battery life. This only makes us wonder how powerful future computers will be. If you’ve bought a Mac Studio, you must be wondering how to set it up. Here are the detailed steps you need to follow.

How to set up a new Mac Studio

Click the power button on your Mac Studio after connecting it to a power source.



Give it a few seconds to boot.

Choose the country you reside in and the language of your preference.



Optionally pick the accessibility features you’d like to enable. If you don’t want to rely on any of them, click on Not Now.

Click on your home’s Wi-Fi network name and type its password to connect to the internet.

Decide if you want to restore your data on the new Mac Studio. If you don’t have a Mac backup or would rather start fresh, select Not Now.

Sign in with your Apple ID by typing the associated email address and password.

Choose which apps and data you want to sync with iCloud. By enabling them, the respective data will be available on all of your supported Apple devices.

Optionally enable Screen Time. This feature allows you to monitor your usage time habits on macOS and add optional restrictions.

Choose whether you want to use macOS in Dark, Light, or Auto Mode. The colors of the user interface across the system and some apps will change accordingly.

Voila! You can start using your new Mac Studio after you set it up as we’ve described.

The Mac Studio is an ideal device for Pro users who are looking for extraordinary computing powers. It’s most definitely not aimed at average users who just need to get basic tasks done. If you like its form factor but don’t necessarily need its unrivaled might, consider getting a Mac Mini. It has an even smaller build with a similar chassis design, and it includes the original Apple M1 chip.

