The self-hosted movement is gaining momentum, with users wanting to reduce their reliance on cloud services while keeping their data safe on their home network. But once you've spun up a few containers, maybe with Portainer to simplify management, you run into one issue. Accessing every individual service via their own IP address and port gets annoying fast and becomes a major source of friction when trying to get used to self-hosted apps.

To get around this annoyance, setting up a reverse proxy lets you access your self-hosted apps from a single IP address, which simplifies access and management. While there are many viable options for doing so, one of the most common (and oldest) ways is by using Nginx. It's free, open-source, and easy to set up, and you'll have a reverse proxy working in no time at all.

What you need before we start

An installed version of your fav Linux distro and access to the command line

Setting up Nginx (pronounced engine x) won't take you very long to begin with, and all you need are some basic command line skills. We're assuming you have Ubuntu or Ubuntu Server installed for this guide, but you'll be able to find a Nginx package for your preferred Linux distribution,

Ubuntu installed on a virtual machine, a server, or your NAS

Sudo or root privileges

Access to the terminal or command line interface

How to set up a reverse proxy in Nginx on Ubuntu

