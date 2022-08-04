How to set up the OnePlus 10T: A step-by-step guide

The OnePlus 10T is now official and it brings some noteworthy improvements over the OnePlus 10 Pro which arrived earlier this year. The highlight of the new flagship is the fact that it packs Qualcomm’s latest flagship chipset — the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. It supports an insanely fast 150W charging, and the company is also bundling the fast-charger inside the box, which is great.

The OnePlus 10T is not a significant improvement over the OnePlus 10 Pro when you consider the overall package, but there’s still plenty to like here. You can read our OnePlus 10T review to learn more about this device before making a purchase decision. If you’ve already purchased the phone and are curious about the setup process or you’re stuck somewhere and need help, then here’s a step-by-step explaining how to set up the OnePlus 10T:

How to set up the OnePlus 10T:

The first thing you need to do after powering on the OnePlus 10T for the first time is to choose your preferred language. Select the language displayed on the screen to open a drop-down menu from which you can choose your preferred one.

After that, simply select the Start button to move to the next page in which you can read and agree to the terms & conditions and the privacy policy. Select the Agree button when you’re ready to move on to the next page.

button to move to the next page in which you can read and agree to the terms & conditions and the privacy policy. Select the button when you’re ready to move on to the next page. Now, you’ll be asked to insert your SIM cards into the phone to establish a connection and enable a mobile network. This is an optional step that you can skip for now by selecting the Skip button from the left-hand corner of your screen.

On the next page, you’ll see an option to connect to your local Wi-Fi network for an internet connection and add a Google account to the phone. Note that this is also an optional step that you can skip by choosing the Set up offline button on the bottom left corner of the phone.

button on the bottom left corner of the phone. We will, however, connect to the local Wi-Fi network and add a Google account to the phone for the purpose of this tutorial. Simply select your preferred Wi-Fi network from the list of networks and authenticate with the password to proceed.

The phone will now look for system updates, before taking you to the next page on which you can copy apps and data from an existing Android phone. Select Next if you want to copy apps and data or just choose Don’t copy to set it up as a new phone. We’ll set up the OnePlus 10T as a new device in this tutorial to show you all the remaining steps in the process.

The device will now ask you to set up a Google account to proceed with the process. You can either create a new Google account or use an existing one as we did for this step. There’s also a button to help you recover your password in case you forget it.

Once you enter your Google account and authenticate it with your password and two-factor authentication (if enabled), simply agree to Google’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy by choosing the I agree button to proceed.

button to proceed. You can now choose to enable location sharing or allow Google to create an automatic backup of your data to Google Drive. Tweak these settings according to your preference before selecting Next to move on to the next step.

You will now see an option to either skip the remaining steps in the process and get a reminder to finish later or continue setting up your device. We’ll select Continue and proceed with the setup for this tutorial.

and proceed with the setup for this tutorial. The next step is to set up the Google Assistant by teaching it to recognize your voice and enabling the option to allow the Assistant on the lock screen. Simply follow the on-screen instructions for this step and you should be good to go. This is a fairly simple process in which the system will ask you to repeat certain phrases to train the AI.

The OnePlus 10T will now ask you to enable an unlocking mode. You get the option to choose between a simple lock screen password, face unlock, and fingerprint. We ended up registering our fingerprints for this particular tutorial. Once you select the fingerprint option, the phone will prompt you to add a password type as an alternate authentication method. Choose your preferred method and proceed with the setup.

You’ll now be asked to tap and hold the fingerprint sensor until it’s registered. You’ll have to lift your finger and repeat it multiple times to ensure the fingerprint is properly registered. Simply follow the on-screen instructions to finish this process without any major issues.

You’re now just a few steps away from using your brand new OnePlus 10T. At this point, the device will give you an option to add more email accounts and customize things like the wallpaper, etc. You can safely skip these for now as they can also be explored from the Settings menu later. Select No thanks to proceed to the next page where you can participate in the OnePlus Co-Creation Labs program. This is entirely optional, so be sure to read what it offers and select Agree to enroll or Skip to proceed to the next step in the process.

to proceed to the next page where you can participate in the OnePlus Co-Creation Labs program. This is entirely optional, so be sure to read what it offers and select to enroll or to proceed to the next step in the process. Next up, you will see an option to Join the OnePlus Red Cable Club. As we saw in the OnePlus 10T unboxing article, the device comes with a Red Cable Club membership inside the box which you can use to get your membership with exclusive benefits. This is also an optional step that we will be skipping in this tutorial. Just select Skip to proceed to add finishing touches and finish the process.

Now, select your preferred font style, font size, and display size and select Apply to save the settings.

to save the settings. You’ll now be able to choose between Navigation gestures and the on-screen navigation buttons on the next page. Select the one that you prefer to navigate around the UI and choose Next to proceed.

to proceed. Lastly, there’ll be an option to allow the phone to automatically update overnight by installing the latest software update. Enable or disable the toggle here according to your preference, and choose Done to finish the setup process.

Simply select the Start button on the next page and you’re good to go!

Closing Thoughts

You can now start using your OnePlus 10T and customize the look and feel or even tweak other settings directly by heading over to the Settings page. Now that you’re done setting up your brand new phone, you can explore some of our collection articles to see if you want to buy, say, one of the best OnePlus 10T cases to protect your phone. We’ve also rounded up some of the best OnePlus 10T deals out there to help you save some money if you haven’t purchased the phone already.

