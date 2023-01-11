With the release of iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, and macOS Ventura, Apple introduced a new AirPods feature. The fresh addition, Personalized Spatial Audio, takes Dolby Atmos content to the next level by adapting to your unique ears' structures. To take advantage of this feature, you will first need an iPhone with the TrueDepth camera to set it up. This includes the iPhone X and newer models (excluding the SE variants). Afterward, all of your compatible and updated devices will automatically apply the personalized profile, assuming you're using the same Apple ID. Note that this feature also requires a supported AirPods model, which includes the AirPods 3, AirPods Pro 1, AirPods Max, and newer generations. To set up Personalized Spatial Audio using a Face ID iPhone, follow the steps below.

How to set up Personalized Spatial Audio for the AirPods

Launch the Settings app after opening your AirPods case. Don't wear the AirPods, though, as your ears must remain in clear view. Click on the AirPods' name at the very top. Scroll down and tap on Personalized Spatial Audio. Select Personalize Spatial Audio.

4. Tap on Continue.

5. Make sure you're in a well-lit room, and follow the on-screen instruction that includes scanning your face and both ears using the front camera. Make sure your iPhone's media volume isn't muted to hear the audio guidance as the TrueDepth camera scans your ears.

6. Once the scanning concludes, the personalized profile will automatically sync to your iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch — assuming they meet the aforementioned criteria and the audio app you're using supports the technology.

Personally, I can't hear any difference in terms of audio immersion after enabling this feature on my iPhone 14 Pro and testing it with the AirPods Pro 2. Nonetheless, I've left it on just for the sake of it. If you're unhappy with it, you can disable it by navigating to the same section in the Settings app and clicking on the respective button. Nonetheless, it's a welcome feature that boosts Apple's wireless earbuds.