Just bought a new Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, or Galaxy S23 Ultra? Here's how you can set it up.

All three phones in Samsung's latest flagship lineup are undoubtedly among the best phones on the market right now. Irrespective of whether you buy the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, or Galaxy S23 Ultra, you can rest assured that you've got your hands on a great smartphone that packs a flagship SoC, a gorgeous display, impressive cameras, and much more. But before you can make the most of its hardware, you need to set it up.

The setup process for Samsung Galaxy devices is pretty straightforward, and it only has a few minor differences compared to the initial setup on smartphones from other OEMs. If you're confused about a setting or are stuck at some stage, you've come to the right place. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to set up your Galaxy S23 series devices.

Set up your Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, or Galaxy S23 Ultra

Turn your Galaxy S23 on by pressing the power button till you see the following welcome screen. Select the language and region of your preference from the drop-down menu and hit the Start button to initiate the setup process. Select the checkboxes next to the End User License Agreement and Privacy Policy options on the following screen and tap the Agree button. If you want to send diagnostic data to Samsung to help the company improve its software experience, select the checkbox next to the Sending of Diagnostic Data option. Skip it if you don't want to share diagnostic data with Samsung. On the following page, the setup wizard will ask you if you wish to copy settings, accounts, and more from your old device to your new Galaxy S23. Select the Galaxy or Android device option if you're copying data from an Android device or the iPhone or iPad option if you're switching from an Apple device. Don't want to copy data and set up your Galaxy S23 as a fresh phone? Select the Skip button in the bottom left corner. 3 Images Close Choose your Wi-Fi network on the following page and log in with your password to connect your Galaxy S23 to the internet. This will help you complete the sections of the setup process that require an active internet connection. You can skip this step, but you shouldn't if you plan on using a Google account to log into your device. If you have an eSIM, you can configure it on the following page using the QR code scanner to add an eSIM to your phone. You can skip this step if you plan on using a physical SIM card. Once you're done setting up your eSIM, you can choose to copy your apps, photos, contacts, Google Accounts, and more from your old device to your Galaxy S23 on the following page. Select Next and follow the instructions if you want to copy data from your old device. Skip this step to set it up as a fresh device. 3 Images Close Sign in with your Google Account credentials on the following page if you want to use Google apps and services, like the Play Store, Gmail, etc. After the setup wizard retrieves your account info, you'll have to agree to Google's terms and privacy policy. You can then enable or disable Google Drive backups if you want to backup your data and easily restore it when you switch to a new device. 3 Images Close After setting up your Google Account, your Galaxy S23 will prompt you to set up a screen lock. You can set up biometric authentication with your fingerprint, add a new password or PIN, or set up face unlock. If you use the fingerprint option, you'll have to set up a secure password or PIN before adding a new fingerprint for security reasons. 3 Images Close Once that's done, enable or disable the Google Assistant hotword if you want to access the virtual assistant with your voice and set up lock screen access to the Google Assistant in the following steps. The setup wizard will then prompt you to log in to your Samsung account. While this step is optional, you won't be able to use certain Samsung apps, like Galaxy Store and Samsung Members, if you don't set up your Samsung account. The wizard will prompt you to select and download recommended Samsung apps on the following page. You can skip this step if you don't want to install the apps on your device. 3 Images Close You'll then be prompted to enable or disable certain Samsung services, like the Continuity Service, Customization Service, and Nearby device scanning. You can enable or disable these services by tapping the toggle next to each option. On the following page, select whether you want to use the Light or Dark theme for the UI, select Next, and you're done! Select Finish, and your device is set up and ready to use. 3 Images Close

We hope this guide helped iron out any issues you faced during the Galaxy S23 setup process. You can now enjoy your new device and download your favorite apps from the Google Play Store or Samsung Galaxy Store.

Since you've just spent a small fortune on your new Galaxy S23 series device, we recommend purchasing a case and screen protector to keep it safe. Check out our roundup of the best cases for the Galaxy S23 and screen protectors to find one that fits your style.