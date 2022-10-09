How to set up Always-On Display on the Apple iPhone 14 Pro

Apple launched the iPhone 14 series back in September 2022. This time around, the regular models barely got any attention from the Cupertino firm. Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max received some of the biggest upgrades we’ve seen in years. These fresh Pro iPhone offerings include a boosted 48MP Wide camera sensor, the all-new Dynamic Island, and Always-On Display (AOD) support.

Unlike the typical Always-On Display execution on Android smartphones, the iPhone goes for a colorful look. So instead of getting an all-black screen displaying the time and notifications, your wallpaper just dims, staying truer to the term “always on”. Some people have complained about it being too bright or distracting, or even too minimalistic. However, plenty of other users appreciate how it looks more vibrant and alive. Here’s how to set up and enable the AOD feature on an iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Setting up Always-On Display on a compatible iPhone

Before we start, make sure you have an iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max. The regular iPhone 14 and 14 Plus are incompatible with this feature.

Launch the Settings app.

Head to the Display & Brightness section.

Scroll down to spot the Always On toggle.

Enable Always On .

. Voila! Now, every time your iPhone goes to sleep, it’ll enter the Always-On Display mode. Unfortunately, Apple still doesn’t allow users to customize this view individually. So the AOD mode will always be a dimmed reflection of your regular Lock Screen. If you would like to tweak the AOD, you will have to adjust the Lock Screen accordingly.

It goes without saying that enabling the Always-On Display feature will consume more battery power. So if you’re unsatisfied with your current iPhone battery life, disabling this feature would be a good idea. Ultimately, you could always try using it for a couple of days to see how you like it. To disable it, just follow the same steps we’ve listed above. If you buy an iPhone 14 Pro, don’t forget to protect its delicate glass body with case!

Do you plan on enabling the Always-On Display feature on your iPhone? Why or why not? Let us know in the comments section below.