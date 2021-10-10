XDA Basics: How to share a FaceTime call with an Android or Windows user

Apple tends to be busier on the customer-facing side in the middle and second half of the year. Back in June, it revealed iOS 15 and macOS 12 Monterey during WWDC21. And in mid-September, they announced the new iPhone 13 lineup, along with new iPad models, and the public release of iOS 15. In addition to that, we’re still expecting one more Mac event this year, live from Infinite Loop, to announce the new MacBook Pro and potentially other products. iOS 15 and macOS 12 bring FaceTime call link sharing, which enables users to enjoy FaceTime with Android and Windows users.

The process is pretty straightforward. Whether you’re initiating the call from your iPhone, iPad, or Mac, you’ll have to follow the exact same steps. We’ll be demonstrating it using an iPhone, considering it’s the most popular device amongst the other mentioned ones.

Navigate this guide:

How to create a FaceTime link to share with friends on different platforms

Make sure you’re running iOS 15, iPadOS 15, or macOS 12 Monterey.

Launch the FaceTime app.

Click on Create Link in the upper left corner.

You can optionally add a name to your meeting through the Add Name button on top of the share sheet.

Voila! Now choose the app you want to share the link through or copy it to your clipboard if you want to paste it elsewhere.

Once a person clicks that link, whether they’re on Android, Windows, or iOS, they’ll be able to join the call.

How to join a FaceTime call through a shared link

Click on the FaceTime link you’ve received or paste it in your favorite browser.

Choose a name that all FaceTime call participants will be able to see.

Click on Join.

The creator will be notified when you request to join.

Wait to be let in by the creator of the link.

Once you’re in, you can enjoy group or one-on-one FaceTime audio or video calls.

When sharing a FaceTime call link, your FaceTime Caller ID (viewable in the Settings app) will be made visible to all participants.

It’s wise to swipe left on a FaceTime link you’ve created in the FaceTime app to delete it after a call ends.