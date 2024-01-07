The CPU is one of the most important components in a computer; without it, you won't have a working PC. It's also among the most expensive components, so it obviously needs to be handled with the utmost care. Installing a CPU is a fairly simple task, and you're not all that likely to damage it while building a computer. However, shipping a CPU is a completely different thing. There are plenty of things that could go wrong, even if you're being careful. But there are a few things you can do to make sure your CPU is safe during transit and that it reaches its destination undamaged.

Ship in its original box

The best way to ship a CPU

Close

The best way to ship a CPU is in its original retail packaging. The CPU manufacturer knows how delicate their products are, which is why their units are shipped in safe and secure packaging. The retail packaging of both Intel and AMD CPUs is designed to secure the processor in place, complete with clamshell trays and foam. All you have to do is:

Safely remove the CPU from the motherboard and place it back in the tray. Secure the tray within the retail box, and use the included foam and packaging material to hold it in place. Seal the box with tape or some other adhesive, and put it in another shipping box or bubble envelope.

The only thing you need to make sure of is that the CPU or the clamshell tray is secured in place and can't move too much within the box. Use as much packing material as you need to ensure that the main retail box inside the shipping box is protected from impacts and drops.

Ship in a separate packing box

Not the end of the world

If you don't have a retail box for the CPU or if the box is damaged, there are a few different ways to safely pack and ship the CPU. You might consider buying a protective clamshell tray for your CPU from Amazon and securing it the same way you would if you were using the retail box or original packaging.

CPU protective clamshell tray This simple accessory is great for storing CPUs, and to protect them during transit. $6 at Amazon

Alternatively, if you don't want to pick up a separate protective accessory, you can pack the CPU in an anti-static bag and secure it with bubble wrap. Covering the CPU directly in an anti-static bag with a solid enclosure around it may cause damage, especially if you have one of those units with connecting pins on it. You can also use Styrofoam to protect the unit, but it'll end up adding a lot of volume to the shipment.

Ship it with the motherboard

A great method if you're also shipping a motherboard

If you plan to ship the motherboard as well, it's best to leave the CPU installed on it. Keeping the CPU installed in the CPU socket of the motherboard is hands-down the safest way to ship it. It's also good for the motherboard, as the installed CPU will protect the pins on the CPU socket, which you would otherwise have to protect with the plastic lid. You can also use an old motherboard that you're no longer using to safely ship the CPU. To ship the CPU and the motherboard together:

Remove the CPU cooler and clean the thermal paste off the CPU's integrated heat spreader (IHS). Leave the CPU installed on the motherboard, and simply cover the motherboard in an anti-static bag. Secure it in its retail box or a separate packing box with foam cushioning or bubble wrap to make sure it can't move and is protected from drops and impacts.

Closing thoughts

Those are some of the best and safest ways to ship a CPU. It's important to secure a delicate component like this to make sure it doesn't get damaged during transit. Using the retail box to ship it is perhaps your best bet, as it saves you the hassle of finding other ways to protect it. Also, don't forget to mark your shipment as "fragile" to let the shipping company know that it must be handled with care.