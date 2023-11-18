Every operating system has technical system files that support the entire thing, whether it be macOS or Windows. However, these system files don't have the same visibility on all platforms. While users of Windows can find their system files by using File Explorer with ease, it's a bit different for Mac users. By default, macOS hides these system files from the macOS Finder. That means if you want to view all the system files that power the best Macs, you'll have to go through a few extra steps. Luckily, there are two relatively easy ways to show all the hidden files on your Mac, using either the Finder or the Terminal.

Why does macOS hide certain files?

While Microsoft does make system files more accessible to users, that might not always be a good thing. Being able to see hidden system files can be a useful troubleshooting tool, as keen-eyed users can spot when something is out of place or if it may be corrupted. However, it can also be a quick way to cause more problems for your operating system. Deleting a single system file from your Mac could result in your system breaking beyond repair, as many files build upon one another to make the whole thing work. As such, it's a good idea to leave all of your hidden files in macOS alone if you're not an experienced user. But whether you're a power user looking to tinker with your system or just curious what hidden files are within, this guide is for you.

How to show hidden files in the macOS Finder

This is the easiest way to view hidden files on your Mac, and is recommended for most users.

Open a Finder window by clicking the icon in the dock. Select the Macintosh HD drive under the Locations tab in the sidebar. If you've renamed your storage drive, this may be under your custom name. Press Command + Shift + . (period key) to show hidden files. Critical files will be visible but grayed-out. Other hidden files will be visible and accessible. You can still click on hidden folders to view what's inside. When finished, press Command + Shift + . (period key) to hide the files again.

How to show hidden macOS files with the Terminal

If you'd rather reveal all the hidden files across your entire Mac, you can do this with Terminal commands. This is recommended for people who have some familiarity with the Terminal and how it works.

Open the Terminal app in the Utilities folder. Enter the following command to reveal all hidden files on your Mac. defaults write com.apple.Finder AppleShowAllFiles true Enter the following command to relaunch the Finder. killall Finder You will now see hidden files in the Finder and temporary files stored on the desktop. To hide the files again, swap true with false in the command and press Enter. defaults write com.apple.Finder AppleShowAllFiles false Just as before, enter the following command to relaunch Finder. killall Finder The hidden files will no longer be visible.

Should you reveal hidden files on your Mac?

macOS does a great job of keeping critical files out of harm's way. You can easily find yourself in a tricky situation by deleting the wrong file in File Explorer on Windows, but it's more difficult in Finder on macOS. Being able to reveal hidden files on macOS is a good way to troubleshoot, if you know what you're doing. It's also a cool way to find out what's under the hood of your macOS system. However, it's probably not a good idea — or necessary — to unhide these files all the time.