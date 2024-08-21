Whether you would like it to be or not, Microsoft OneDrive is an integral part of Microsoft Windows. However, unless you actually sign into OneDrive, you won’t benefit from any of its features. Also, signing in is the best way to get rid of that mildly annoying popup that lets you know you haven’t done so yet. The good news is that signing into OneDrive only takes a few seconds.

The benefits of signing into OneDrive on Windows

The biggest benefit of signing into OneDrive on Windows is that you will get automatic backups of your files in certain folders, and you can manually control which folders are included in this cloud backup. All users get 5GB of storage space, but if you subscribe to Microsoft 365, you’ll get at least one terabyte of cloud storage. You can also pay for OneDrive storage separately if you prefer, starting at 100GB.

OneDrive makes it easy to collaborate and share files between different OneDrive users. Since many workplaces use Microsoft’s cloud services, you’ll likely have to sign into OneDrive on your work computer to get anything done.

How to sign into OneDrive on Windows

To sign into OneDrive, you’ll need a Microsoft Account. If you don’t have one, you can create it on Microsoft’s website. However, it’s pretty unlikely that, as a Windows user, you don’t have an account, since Microsoft makes it all but impossible to use Windows without linking it to your account these days.

I’ll use Windows 11 to show you how to sign into OneDrive, but the same general process applies to Windows 10.

Open the Start Menu and search for “OneDrive.” Once you see it, click on the OneDrive app icon. In the window that pops up, enter your Microsoft Account email address and click Sign in. If you’re signing into the same account you’re logged into Windows with, you won’t be asked for a password. If you are asked, provide it and follow the instructions on-screen. After reviewing the Privacy Policy, click Next. Choose whether you want to send additional data to Microsoft or not, then click Accept. Close Confirm the location of your OneDrive folder and click Next. Select which folders you want to back up, then click Start backup. You can also defer this selection until later. Either way, when you're ready, click Next. Close After completing this process, you’ll be shown some tutorial information about OneDrive. At the end of the onboarding sequence, click Open My OneDrive Folder, and the folder will open.

If you have nothing further to do in that folder now, close it, and you can go about your business. If you also log into another computer with the same account, your folders will be synced across systems. However, you can choose not to sync specific folders on local machines. This is useful if one of your computers doesn’t have much storage. You can always download the files as you need them using Windows File Explorer’s OneDrive folder.

Signing in on other platforms and devices

While OneDrive comes pre-installed in Windows 10 and 11, if you have a Mac, iOS, or Android device, you can still access your files using a dedicated OneDrive app. The only extra step is that you’ll have to download OneDrive for each different device. Once you’ve done that, simply open the app in question and provide the same credentials you did for Windows.

Remember that you can also sign into OneDrive from any browser by simply visiting the OneDrive website. You can upload or download anything you'd like to, and even work on any Microsoft 365 documents that are in your OneDrive by using the cloud versions of applications like Word or Excel.

Any changes you make to OneDrive or files you upload on these other non-Windows platforms will automatically sync with your Windows machine as long as it has an internet connection.

If you prefer not to use OneDrive at all, it can be a little persistent, but it is possible to disable OneDrive with a little effort.