How to stop Apple from collecting diagnostic and usage data on iPhone

Apple is famous for its commitment to users’ privacy. When you buy an iPhone or a Mac, you know that you’re investing in products from a company that has pledged to protect your data. And that’s very essential in our day and age — as we’ve been increasingly storing more of our personal information on these devices. Most of the devices we use collect usage data to improve the respective products and services. For example, when an app crashes on your phone, the developer could be notified to help them pinpoint the cause of this bug. While this data is typically anonymized, some users aren’t comfortable with having companies collect their logs. Additionally, by sharing these diagnostics, your device is uploading them to a company’s server. This could drain your (limited) data plan and some of your battery’s charge. The impact may be very small, but some users would prefer to not incur it at all. In that case, here’s how to stop Apple from collecting diagnostic data on iPhone.

Launch the Settings app on your iPhone.

Scroll down and click on Privacy.

Again, scroll down, and this time select Analytics & Improvements.

Disable Share iPhone & Watch Analytics.

Confirm you want to do so by clicking OK.

It’s worth mentioning that this will also stop Apple and developers from collecting diagnostic data from your Apple Watch as well — assuming you’ve paired one to your iPhone. There’s no way to enable/disable this option for one device without affecting the other.

Personally, I disable diagnostic and usage data collection on all of my devices. If I discover a notable bug or glitch in a certain app or service, I report it to the respective company. That’s because I dislike having my iPhone uploading my analytical logs — even if they’re anonymized.

