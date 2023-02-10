For the longest time, the iPhone's Power Button would end calls when clicked. iOS 16 finally allows you to disable this behavior, and here's how.

For the longest time, clicking the Power/Side Button on an iPhone would immediately end an ongoing phone call. So whether you have an iPhone 14 or any of the other iPhone models, you could end an important call if you accidentally tap that button. This behavior is frustrating to many users because simply attempting to lock the iPhone can interrupt a conversation. Thankfully, iOS 16 changes that, and you can now disable this behavior if it irritates you, assuming you're running that OS version or a newer build. To do so, just follow the detailed steps we've listed below.

Launch the Settings app on your iPhone. Scroll down and tap on Accessibility. Tap on Touch under Physical and Motor. Scroll down and enable the Prevent Lock to End Call toggle. Voila! Attempting to lock your iPhone's screen during a call will no longer end it.

3 Images

Close

This is one of the first features I personally enabled after updating my iPhone to iOS 16. I've never depended on the Power/Side Button to end calls, as I usually just tap the on-screen software button. The initial behavior was problematic since I often place my phone on the table and rely on a headset when taking calls. So anytime I've attempted to lock the laid-down iPhone, I'd have to call the person again. Thanks to this update in iOS 16, this is fortunately no longer the case.