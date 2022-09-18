How to stream HDR video on Windows 11

Windows 11 comes with many great new features, but one that’s been a part of Windows for a while is support for high dynamic range (HDR) video. This kind of video quality is more immersive than standard range videos. Your screen will get much brighter and the content you’re watching will come alive when HDR video is playing.

However to enjoy HDR on Windows, you’ll need a display that supports it first, and will have to tweak a few settings. Just like in Windows 10, this ability to use HDR video lives in the settings app. You can turn it on or off as you see fit, granted you’re using an app or watching a video that supports it. We’ll dive deeper into how to stream HDR videos in this guide.

What you’ll need

An HDR-compatible display – You can’t stream HDR video on Windows 11 without a compatible display. Newer premium laptops should support HDR. An example is the XPS 13 2-in-1. You can check a laptop’s product listing to see if HDR is supported. As for external displays, they also must support HDR content. If you don’t have an HDR-capable monitor, we suggest checking out the one we included below. The Gigabyte M27Q is a great option as it’s really affordable.

Access to the Windows 11 settings app- You’ll need to go into the Windows 11 settings app to adjust HDR settings. Make sure you have access to the app first. Most accounts (admin, or non-admin) should be able to get to this settings page without issue.

An app or video that supports HDR content- HDR only works on Windows 11 with supported content like video games or movies and streaming apps. Playing streaming HDR video is only supported in certain apps. You’ll also need to ensure that the content you’re watching is in full screen.

Step 1: Prepare to stream HDR video

To get started, you’ll have to prepare for turning on streaming HDR video through the Windows 11 settings app. You can check to see if your system is optimized for HDR video. Go to the Windows 11 settings app with Windows Key + I and then choose System and Display then follow these steps.

Choose the Display option and then select HDR or Use HDR. Your screen will go blank and come back on. You’ll want to click on this section and look for two things, either Supported or Not Supported next to the Play streaming HDR video.

If you see not supported, then you might need to change some settings to play streaming HDR video. Keep the tips we said above. You need a compatible display, and a supported app, the video has to be full screen. Depending on your power settings, you might also have to tweak some settings to play HDR video on battery. Here’s how to do that.

From the Display options page, look for HDR or Use HDR. Select the Battery options section and click the down arrow. Pick Allow streaming HDR video on battery or Allow HDR games, videos, and apps on battery.

If all else fails, then you have to make sure that the battery saver mode is turned off. You can do this by clicking the Wi-Fi icon in the system tray and toggling the battery saver icon. HDR does not work with battery saver on. All that said, you can now jump into the next steps.

Step 2: Turn on HDR video

With all those prerequisites met and settings tweaked, you can now turn on HDR video. Here’s how. You might have already noticed the setting option previously, but we’ll bring it back to your attention again.

Hit Windows Key + I to get to the Windows 11 settings app. Choose the Display option. At the top, select the display you want to apply HDR to Select HDR or use HDR. Your screen will go blank and come back on. On the HDR screen, turn on Play streaming HDR video Start streaming your HDR video, making sure it’s full-screen.

Conclusion

As you can tell, streaming HDR videos in Windows 11 is easy. You just need to visit the right setting page. While you’re at it, you can customize your HDR experience, too. From the same settings as we mentioned above, you can change the brightness as you see fit! We hope our guide was helpful!