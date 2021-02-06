How to stream the Super Bowl LV

On the weekend, hundreds of millions of people will tune in to watch Super Bowl 2021. It’s expected to be an exciting game, with Kansas City Chiefs set to play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

What makes this Super Bowl so iconic is the fact that 25-year-old Patrick Mahomes, quarterback for the Kansa City Chiefs, will compete with 43-year old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. This is the biggest age gap between two opposing quarterbacks in Super Bowl history. Just to put this in perspective, Mahomes was six years old when Brady claimed victory at the 2002 Super Bowl.

Super Bowl LV will not only be packed full of sporting thrills, but will also see three-time Grammy winner The Weeknd sing his hit songs during the Halftime Show. Meanwhile, Grammy-nominated recording artists Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church will perform a duet of the US national anthem.

It’s likely that Super Bowl LV will be a truly remarkable event, and you don’t want to miss out on the record-breaking game. Whether you live in the US or a different part of the world, you’ll be able to live stream Super Bowl 2021. Read on to learn how you can do this.

Super Bowl live stream in the US

If you’re based in the US, you’ll be able to watch the live broadcast of Super Bowl LV on CBS via the majority of cable packages. The TV network is scheduled to broadcast the game right across the US on Sunday, February 7th, at 6:30 pm ET.

For those who don’t have access to a cable subscription, CBS is available on a plethora of popular streaming platforms. These include CBS All Access, Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Of course, many people aren’t in a position to spend their hard-earned cash on watching Super Bowl LV. But luckily, there’ll be free live streams of Super Bowl LV available. For starters, you can access CBS via free TV streaming service Locast. Something to bear in mind is that Locast only covers under half of the American population. The Yahoo Sports app, available on iOS and Android, will also provide free Super Bowl LV live streams.

Super Bowl live stream in Canada

Canadian football fans will be able to access the Super Bowl LV live stream via streaming platform DAZN. If you live in Canada and don’t already have a DAZN subscription, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial. Here’s more information.

Another great thing about DAZN is the fact that it offers apps for web browsers, smartphones, tablets, games consoles, smart TVs, and many other devices. So, you’ll be able to watch Super Bowl LV on any device in your home.

While DAZN will be providing a Super Bowl LV live stream, not everyone will want to splash out CA$20 on watching a football game. But it’s likely that Canadian broadcasters such as CTV and TSN will also provide coverage of Super Bowl LV, and their live streams shouldn’t cost a penny.

Super Bowl live stream in the UK

One of the great things about the Super Bowl is that it’s a truly global occasion, and millions of sports fans will be watching the show from the UK.

Should you be planning to stay up into the AM to watch this year’s Super Bowl game on the other side of the pond, you can access a free live stream on BBC iPlayer. It’ll comprise game-wide expert commentary from the CBS broadcast booth. What’s more, there won’t be any adverts during the BBC Super Bowl live stream. The game kicks off at 11:30 pm in the UK.

But it’s not just the BBC that will be live streaming Super Bowl LV in the UK. Sky Sports will also be running a live stream of the match. If you don’t already have a Sky Sports TV package, you can find a range of plans here. However, Now TV also offers access to Sky Sports and is usually very cheap.

Using a VPN to access Super Bowl LV

If you live in any of these countries and will be traveling abroad when the Super Bowl takes place on the weekend, you can use the best VPN services to change your IP address to one back home and watch your country’s coverage of the game.

Live in a different part of the world and want to catch Super Bowl LV on Sunday? Then you can use a VPN to access a Super Bowl live stream in a different part of the world. All you need to do is sign up for one of the best VPN services for streaming, connect to a server in a country where there’s a free Super Bowl LV live stream, and finally enjoy coverage of Super Bowl LV. We recommend ExpressVPN as they have great deals and servers across the world with incredible uptime!

VPNs aren’t just incredibly useful for bypassing geo-restrictions and unblocking streaming content, but they can also improve the performance of streaming by stopping bandwidth throttling and denial-of-service cyber attacks.

We’ve also rounded up the best Superbowl TV deals, which is worth giving a read if you don’t want to miss Super Bowl LV this Sunday.