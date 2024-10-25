Thanks to its Markdown-based editor, canvas, graph views, linked notes, and more, Obsidian has become a powerhouse for note-takers and knowledge curators. Among all the features, Obsidian also supports tables to create different databases. Nevertheless, the standard Markdown method requires using a mix of vertical bars and hyphens to construct tables with various columns, which is far from perfect. If you frequently deal with databases in your Obsidian notes, read along to learn how to use advanced tables in your vaults.

Create and use tables using the slash command

Following feedback from Obsidian users, the company has added table functionality to the slash (/) command. Now, you no longer need to learn complex Markdown language to create tables. This is all you need to do.

Open a vault in Obsidian and create a new note. Type /table and select Insert Table from the suggestions menu. Obsidian adds a 2x2 table. You can start adding entries and use the Tab key to keep creating new rows. Hover the cursor over any column and click the six-dot menu above the column to select it. Now, right-click on it to change its formatting and alignment and explore the other options.

Similarly, you can find a six-dot menu beside a row and right-click on it to manage and add new rows. While Obsidian has done a decent job with table integration, it still leaves a lot to desire. For instance, all the major options are hidden behind a context menu, which is surely confusing for anyone who is not familiar with Obsidian.

Besides, it only generates a table with two rows and columns. You can always add new rows and columns, but it will be a tedious process because there is no direct way to insert a table with a specific number of rows and columns from the outset.

Explore community plugins for advanced tables

As mentioned, Obsidian’s table integration is basic at best. Here is where you can explore third-party plugins to create and manage your database like a pro. In the example below, I will go over a couple of plugins to help you get the job done with a smile on your face. However, before you begin, make sure to disable restricted mode for your Obsidian account.

Disable Restricted mode in Obsidian

Here is how you can turn off Restricted mode and unlock a range of third-party extensions to extend your vault’s functionality.

Open an Obsidian vault and head to the Settings gear from the bottom left corner. Select Community plugins from the sidebar. Click Turn off and reload beside Restricted mode. (The image shows what it will look like after doing so.)

You are now all set to download plugins.

Download and use the Table Generator plugin

First, I will use the Table Generator plugin to generate a Markdown table using a familiar card table.

Open Obsidian and head to Community plugins (refer to the steps above). Select Browse beside Community plugins. Search for Table Generator and click Install. Select Enable. Head back to your Obsidian page and type /table. Select Table Generator: Create Table Generator from the context menu. It opens a small pop-up menu to generate a table. You can either hover the mouse over the small boxes or enter a specific number of rows and columns, then click Insert.

And that’s it! You no longer need to deal with a small initial table, then put in the manual effort to expand it later. You can create a custom table which is actually based on your needs.

Next, let’s go over another handy plugin called Advanced Tables.

Use the Advanced Tables plugin

As the name suggests, Advanced Tables will enable some useful pro functionalities for your Obsidian databases. It also makes ongoing table management quite seamless by enabling dedicated options on the sidebar. Let’s check it out in action.

Navigate to Community plugins (refer to the steps above). Select Browse. Search for Advanced Tables and install it in your vault. Make sure to enable it so that it appears on the sidebar. Navigate into your Obsidian note with an existing table.

Select the Advanced Table plugin to check out all the options from the sidebar. Let’s quickly glance over them.

Advanced Tables plugin features

Here are some of the features you can explore with the Advanced Tables plugin:

Align your database entries

Move your rows and columns

Edit existing rows and columns

Sort your rows or columns in alphabetical order

Use advanced functions

Export your table in CSV format

Explore advanced formulas

The Advanced Tables plugin formulas on-offer truly shine. Its formulas for your database will allow you to complete calculations such as:

Sum values from a column or range

Average values from a column or range

Compare values

Other algebraic operations

Since the formulas are added to tables as an HTML comment, they do require a steep learning curve. The format is <!-- to start the comment, and --> to finish.

For example, we have added a database to calculate the total value of subscriptions to different services. Now, I can simply type the formula below and click the same button in the sidebar to calculate the sum in the last cell of the 2nd column.

<!-- TBLFM: @>$2=sum(@I..@-1) -->

If you want to learn more about formula components, cell and row references, ranges, and other functions, check out detailed documentation from the plugin developer. You can read an entire overview of the formula structure and apply it to your databases.

Level up your notes

Creating and using tables in Obsidian isn't rocket science. While Obsidian has done a decent job with basic table integration, you can take it to the next level with third-party plugins. That said, even with plugins, the table functionality is still limited in Obsidian compared to the likes of Notion, Coda, and Excel. Check out our dedicated comparison guide if you want to learn the major differences between Notion and Obsidian.