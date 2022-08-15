How to switch between Grid and List App Views on an Apple Watch

The Apple Watch is an excellent device for fitness tracking and other non-health-related features. Whether you’re on a limited budget or looking for the highest-end model, there are plenty of great Apple Watch editions to choose from. This advanced wearable includes potentially life-saving features, such as atrial fibrillation detection, ECG measurements on supported models, and more. Despite it being tiny, it still packs plenty of futuristic technologies — which you can access through various apps. People tend to opt for the Grid App View, but it doesn’t limit you to just that. The Apple Watch supports two App Views — Grid and List. The Grid, as its name suggests, shows a grid of circular app icons. On the other hand, the List View displays the app icons and names in an alphabetical list — which you can scroll through vertically. Here’s how to switch between the two App Views on an Apple Watch.

Switching between App Views on an Apple Watch

There are two ways to switch between the different App Views:

Using your iPhone

Launch the Watch app on your iPhone.

Tap on the App View section.

Choose between Grid View and List View.

Using your Apple Watch

Launch the Settings app on your Apple Watch.

Scroll down, and tap on the App View section.

Choose between Grid View and List View.

Personally, I use the Grid View on my Apple Watch. The List View shows very few apps at a time — so finding what I’m looking for takes longer. Additionally, I don’t need to see the app name labels, as I can recognize their icons just fine. Nonetheless, it’s great that Apple allows users to choose between two options. This way we each get to choose what works for us best.

