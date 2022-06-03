How to switch from iOS or iPadOS beta to the stable version on an iPhone or iPad

Sometimes it’s hard to resist beta programs — especially when they are major and include groundbreaking features. Though, sometimes we also regret joining said programs. After all, they’re called beta for a reason. They’re usually unpolished, buggy, and not meant to be used on daily drivers. This regret — which I’ll call Buggy Beta Blues — is easily fixable when it comes to iOS or iPadOS, though. Apple doesn’t force you to commit to the beta program, and you can switch to the stable iOS/iPadOS whenever you feel like it. To overcome these negative feelings, you can follow our Sparkly Stable Smiles recipe, detailed below.

Switching from iOS or iPadOS beta to stable

Launch the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad.

Click on General.

Scroll down, and tap on VPN & Device Management.

Click on the iOS or iPadOS beta configuration profile.

Tap on Remove Profile.

Enter your iDevice’s passcode when prompted.

Restart your iDevice.

Voila! You’ve successfully switched from the iOS or iPadOS beta channel to the stable one. This means that your iPhone or iPad will no longer receive beta builds. Next time Apple seeds a stable release, you will get it. Until then, you will run the current beta version you are on.

If you can’t stand using the beta version at all and don’t want to wait for the next stable build, then you will need to flash it manually using your Mac or PC. There’s no easy way to downgrade, and you must have access to a computer. Obviously, if you change your mind again for whatever reason, then you can easily install the iOS beta or its iPad counterpart. Ultimately, there’s nothing wrong with wanting to try new additions out then switching back to the smoother OS.

Do you run the beta or stable iOS/iPadOS on your iDevice, and why? Let us know in the comments section below.