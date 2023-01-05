A simple reboot can fix many common issues, but it's a bit complicated these days to restart your phone. Here's how to reboot your Galaxy Z Flip 4.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is one of the best foldable smartphones on the market, featuring a stunning design and powerful hardware. But even the best smartphones can face problems and glitches, like apps freezing or crashing, unusually high battery drain, or performance hiccups. Most of the time, such issues are hardly a call for concern and can effectively be solved by simply restarting your phone. However, it's not just a matter of hitting a restart button. Here's how to do it on the Z Flip 4.

How to restart the Galaxy Z Flip 4

Restarting or rebooting your smartphone is a common solution to many issues. Follow these steps to safely and properly restart your Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Press and hold the power button on the side of your phone until the power menu appears. Tap the Restart button. Confirm that you want to restart your phone by tapping Restart again. Your phone will begin the restart process and be powered on when it is complete.

How to switch off the Galaxy Z Flip 4

If you wish to enter the recovery mode to troubleshoot more complicated problems or want to preserve battery life, consider switching off your Galaxy Z Flip 4. The process is similar to rebooting, but here's how to do it.

Press and hold the power button on your Galaxy Z Flip 4 until the power menu appears on the screen. Select the Power off option. 2 Images Close Confirm by tapping Power off again. Your phone will begin the shutdown process and will be powered off in a few seconds.

If you have tried turning off or restarting your Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the issue persists, you may want to consider performing a factory reset. But before you do that, ensure you have backed up all the important data, as a factory reset will wipe everything out from your phone, including apps, contacts, media, and other files. Follow the steps in our guide to safely factory reset the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

