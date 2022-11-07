Always-on display is a neat feature that lets you quickly glance at the time and other info without touching your Apple Watch Series 8.

The Apple Watch Series 8 is undoubtedly the best smartwatch for most iPhone users. The new model isn’t a huge leap from its predecessors, but it does bring some notable features, such as wrist temperature tracking and car crash detection. But what about the always-on display? Is it available on the new watch?

The answer is yes. The Apple Watch Series 8 offers an always-an display, which is turned on by default. It’s a neat feature that lets you check the time and other info without having to touch the display or press the button. It’s also quite useful for workouts, as you can see your progress and important stats in real-time without having to use the raise-to-wake feature.

In the Always-On mode, the time, watch face, and complications are always visible. When your wrist is down, the screen goes dim to conserve power while the time and watch face complications only update once a minute. You can also control what information is displayed on the dimmed screen when your wrist is down. For example, you can choose to hide sensitive information, such as calendar events, when your wrist is down.

As useful as the Alway-On display is, you might want to turn it off to increase the battery life or not have its display distract you. Here’s how to turn off the Always On feature on the Apple Watch Series 8.

Turn off/on the always-on display on Apple Watch Series 8

On your Apple Watch, open the Setting app.

Select Display & Brightness

Scroll down to Always On and tap it to turn it off.

You can also turn on the new Low Power mode in watchOS 9, which not only disables the Always-On mode but also turns off other power-hungry features such as heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen measurements, and so on to conserve even more battery.

If you're planning to buy the new Apple Watch Series 8, be sure to check out the best deals to save big.