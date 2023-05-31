As you probably know, the Steam Deck is powered by SteamOS. It's a Linux-based operating system loosely based on Debian 8, but optimized for gaming with custom touches from Valve. If you want pre-release versions of the operating system and new Steam features before they ship to the stable version of SteamOS, you'll want to enroll your system in Beta participation under the System Update Channel. This is made easy through the settings in a few simple steps.

How to switch to the beta channel on Steam Deck

Switching to the Beta channel on a Steam Deck has benefits and risks. Of course, the software might be a little unstable and you'll run into bugs, but you end up getting updates for your device more frequently. Examples of features added in the SteamOS Beta channel in the past include things like a search field in the global achievements tab, a show spoiler option for hidden achievements, and even tweaks like dynamically updating the Steam Deck's UI scaling when you change the system scaling. To get started with switching to the beta channel on the Steam Deck, follow these steps:

Press the Steam Button, and then choose Settings. In the Steam settings, navigate down to System in the sidebar. Choose Beta Participation. Choose the drop-down box next to System Update Channel and pick Beta. Make sure your Steam Deck is plugged into a charger. Agree to the prompt to restart your Steam Deck. Your Steam Deck will download a new update, and you'll be prompted to restart. No data is lost during the process.

If you'd like to switch back to the stable channel, follow these steps again, but choose Stable in step four That's it! As you can see, in six simple steps, you can switch your Steam Deck over to the Beta channel to get new and exciting features. Keep in mind, though, that in the Beta channel, things might still be unstable. You'll also see more updates as Valve pushes out new features and bug fixes, so be prepared for downtime before your jump into your favorite games.

Also, keep in mind that you can join the Preview Channel, too. This is for testing new Steam and system-level features, though you'll encounter more issues than you would on Beta. We suggest most people keep their Steam Deck on the Stable channel, so there's little risk of bugs and other issues that could impact playing some of the best Steam Deck games.