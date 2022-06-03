How to switch from watchOS beta to the stable version on an Apple Watch

It can be very tempting to install watchOS beta on your Apple Watch. That’s because it allows you to get your hands on features and changes that the general public still doesn’t have access to. However, sometimes we regret the decisions we make and commitments we sign up for in life. And that’s okay — curiosity pushes us to try something new that we won’t necessarily like down the road. Whether the experience is too buggy or you just miss having stability in your life, we have some good news for you. You can switch from watchOS beta to the stable version on your Apple Watch, and we’ve prepared a guide for you to help out.

Switching from watchOS beta to stable

Staying on beta until the next stable release

Some users have tried the watchOS beta and enjoyed its features but no longer want to receive future betas. They also want to keep the new features included in the current beta release. In this case, there’s an easy way to stay on the current version while notifying the update servers that beta updates are no longer of interest. The Apple Watch will then receive the upcoming stable release rather than watchOS beta releases.

Launch the Watch app on your iPhone.

Click on General.

Scroll down, and tap on Profile.

Click on the watchOS beta configuration profile.

Tap on Remove Profile, then enter your iPhone’s passcode when prompted.

Restart your Apple Watch afterwards, and voila! The next watchOS update you’ll receive will be stable, rather than beta — unless you reinstall the deleted profile.

Rolling back to the latest stable version

Unfortunately, Apple still doesn’t allow users to roll back when it comes to watchOS. You will have to remain on the watchOS beta channel until the next stable release. If you really want to roll back, you can head to an Apple Store or an authorized repair center and they’ll get it done for you.

Will you be switching to stable watchOS instead of the beta version? Why or why not? Let us know in the comments section below.