You have an iPhone and you have a Mac computer. Did you know you can set it up so that you receive messages on your Mac that are sent to your iPhone? It’s a handy feature, particularly if you participate in ongoing group chats and don’t want to disrupt your workday by constantly picking up your phone to reply. You can read and respond to messages right from your laptop or desktop computer. It’s possible to do this not only with iMessages but incoming text messages as well.

How to sync iMessages from iPhone to Mac

By syncing iMessages from your iPhone to Mac, any iMessage you receive on your phone will show up in the app on your Mac and vice versa (plus, they will still appear on your phone too). All you need is a Mac and an iPhone both signed into the same Apple ID account. Note that these instructions pertain to a Mac running macOS Sonoma 14 or higher.

Open the Messages app on your Mac. If you can’t find it, tap the search button (magnifying glass) at the top right area of the screen and search “Messages.” Enter your Apple ID (e-mail or phone number) and select Sign In on the bottom, right. Enter your password and select Sign In again. Wait for the app and messages to load, and you should now see a mirror image of all your messages in the window.

How to sync SMS messages from iPhone to Mac

With any of the latest iPhones running iOS 8.1 or later, when both the iPhone and your Mac are signed into the same Apple ID, you can also sync SMS messages to your Mac. These are the green bubbled messages that originate from an Android device, or from someone without a data plan (or active data).

Go to Settings on your iPhone. Scroll down and select Messages. Scroll down and select Text Message Forwarding. Under the list of devices, turn on this setting for your Mac by tapping the slider to the right until it turns green. If you’re using two-factor authentication, it’s now set up. If you’re not, you’ll receive a six-digit verification code on your Mac that you need to enter into the iPhone to complete set-up, then select Allow. Close

Messaging on a Mac is a useful feature

As someone who works on a computer all day, I love being able to access my messages on my Mac. When I’m waiting for large files to download or upload or when I want to take a pause from my work, I can open the window, view group conversations, and chime in without skipping a beat.

Being able to do this with text messages is also helpful. For example, some group conversations, like a chat that includes parents from my son’s softball team, include people with both iPhones and Android devices. This means they come through as text messages. Having these pop up on my MacBook as well as my phone allows me to keep on top of things like game cancelations, practice reminders, and other important messages without having to grab my phone. It reduces the screen time on my phone dramatically throughout the day.

Keep in mind, however, that while most phone plans nowadays include unlimited SMS/MMS, if you have a plan with a limited number, you might not want to activate text forwarding. While it won’t count more towards your totals whether you use your iPhone, Mac, or both, you might be more inclined to send and receive a greater number of messages when it’s so simple to do so from your computer. With SMS fees becoming a thing of the past, however, this will only be a worry for those with the most limited of plans.

You’ll find, however, that once you set this up, being able to access iPhone messages right from a Mac might actually make your days more productive, not less. Sure, it’s a distraction. But it’s much less of a distraction to open a window, type a quick reply from a full-sized keyboard, and get back to work, versus grabbing your phone and pulling your full attention away. Messages on Mac is a feature I use daily and wouldn’t want to live without.