- Obsidian lacks a free sync feature for notes, unlike some other note-taking apps.
- Use the Remotely Save plugin and Koofr to sync Obsidian notes across devices for free.
- The plugin needs to be set up on all your devices.
Obsidian has become a popular note-taking and personal knowledge management system tool in quick time. This is primarily because it has a clean interface that’s distraction-free, while also having a bunch of useful features that traditional word processors lack. However, there’s one feature on Obsidian that’s missing – the ability to sync notes across all your devices for free.
Apps like Notion, Google Keep, OneNote, etc. have a built-in sync feature that makes all your notes and files available on your computer, smartphone, tablet, etc. – for no additional cost. Obsidian -- on the other hand, has the sync feature -- but it isn’t available for free. You can choose to use Obsidian’s first-party service to sync your notes, or you can select from a bunch of services the app provides. The former is effective and seamless, but everyone may not want to pay for syncing notes. If that’s you – but you still want to use Obsidian – we can make use of the latter to link to a free syncing service. It may appear cumbersome, but you only have to follow the steps once on all your devices and your notes will automatically sync thereafter.
How to sync notes on Obsidian using the Remotely Save plugin
The first step is to add a plugin via the Obsidian Vault. Obsidian has support for various plugins, making it quite flexible in terms of functionality. We'll make use of this to enable syncing.
Click on the Settings icon in the bottom-left corner of the Obsidian app.
Head to the Community plugins section using the pane on the left and click on Turn on community plugins to enable the feature. If you've already enabled it before, you can skip to the next step.
Then, choose the Browse option next to Community plugins.
Use the search bar to look for Remotely Save. Select the plugin and hit Install, followed by Enable.
Tick both the checkboxes and select Agree.
You will now see the Remotely Save tab in the left pane under Community plugins. Click on it. Then, use the drop-down menu next to Choose A Remote Service to pick Webdav.
If you're already paying for Dropbox or OneDrive, you can select either of those services instead of Webdav and use the Auth button to link your account. In case you don't have a subscription to any of those apps, follow on.
Now, let's make use of a free cloud storage solution with access to the server URL. Head to Koofr and sign up for a free account. Once done, create a new folder and name it ObsSync or whatever you prefer. Remember the name, though, since we'll need it later.
While there are a few options out there, we've opted for Koofr since it's based in the EU, and hence, adheres to the GDPR. So, your data is safe.
Open the folder and click on your profile to access the Preferences section.