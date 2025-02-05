Summary Obsidian lacks a free sync feature for notes, unlike some other note-taking apps.

Use the Remotely Save plugin and Koofr to sync Obsidian notes across devices for free.

The plugin needs to be set up on all your devices.

Obsidian has become a popular note-taking and personal knowledge management system tool in quick time. This is primarily because it has a clean interface that’s distraction-free, while also having a bunch of useful features that traditional word processors lack. However, there’s one feature on Obsidian that’s missing – the ability to sync notes across all your devices for free.

Apps like Notion, Google Keep, OneNote, etc. have a built-in sync feature that makes all your notes and files available on your computer, smartphone, tablet, etc. – for no additional cost. Obsidian -- on the other hand, has the sync feature -- but it isn’t available for free. You can choose to use Obsidian’s first-party service to sync your notes, or you can select from a bunch of services the app provides. The former is effective and seamless, but everyone may not want to pay for syncing notes. If that’s you – but you still want to use Obsidian – we can make use of the latter to link to a free syncing service. It may appear cumbersome, but you only have to follow the steps once on all your devices and your notes will automatically sync thereafter.

How to sync notes on Obsidian using the Remotely Save plugin

The first step is to add a plugin via the Obsidian Vault. Obsidian has support for various plugins, making it quite flexible in terms of functionality. We'll make use of this to enable syncing.