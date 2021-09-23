How to take a full page screenshot in Google Chrome for Android

Google has updated the Chrome browser for Android with version 94 which brings some new features. One of the more interesting features currently hidden behind a feature flag is the ability to take full-page screenshots. If you’re on a webpage that can scroll down and you want to capture the entire contents of the page, you will now be able to do so on this version of Chrome. A lot of smartphone makers include the ability to take scrolling screenshots on their custom UIs, and Android 12 also has the feature built-in. But if you don’t have it on your phone by default, you can now use this feature in Chrome.

While it has been introduced as a part of the Chrome 94 update, using the new full-page screenshot feature requires following a few steps to enable. Here’s how to do so.

How to take Full Page Screenshots in Google Chrome on Android

Update the Google Chrome app from the Play Store to the latest version, i.e. Google Chrome 94. Open Chrome and type chrome://flags in the address bar and hit enter. Now, tap on the search bar at the top of the screen and search for Chrome Share Long Screenshots. Select the drop-down box below that and Enable it. Once you do this, you will see an option to relaunch Chrome. If you don’t see it, manually close and reopen the app. Now, when you want to take a screenshot of a webpage, tap on the three-dot menu and select Share. Now tap on Long Screenshot. You will now be able to see a white box with an extendable top and bottom. Drag the upper and lower bars till you’ve selected the relevant portion of the webpage to capture and tap the checkmark icon. You can now further edit the screenshot by adding text or annotations. Once done, tap on Next and you can choose to either save the screenshot or share it with someone.

That’s pretty much it. You will now be able to take scrolling full-page screenshots on Chrome on Android. Note that you only have to enable the flag for the first time after which the feature will remain under the Share option. While Android 12 is bringing the ability to take scrolling screenshots natively, this is a useful feature for those who aren’t using the latest version of Android or if you only want to capture a segment of the webpage manually.