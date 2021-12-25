How to effortlessly take long exposure photos on your iPhone

iPhones — particularly newer models — are known for their powerful cameras. The resulting images are sharp, vivid, and can often be mistaken for DSLR shots in some cases. However, there are plenty of options, modes, and tricks that not all iOS users are aware of. Without installing any third-party editing or photography apps, you can take advantage of advanced features built into the stock camera. One of my favorite iPhone camera features is long exposure. A significant portion of people aren’t aware of it, considering it’s not an obvious shooting mode in the stock iPhone Camera app. Here’s how to effortlessly take long exposure photos on your iPhone.

How to effortlessly take long exposure photos on your iPhone

Launch the Camera app on your iPhone.

Make sure Live Photo is on in the top right corner.

Keep your phone still for a few seconds while aiming at the scenery you want to shoot.

Click the shutter button as you would usually do to take a photo.

Hold still for a few seconds after taking the photo.

This will generate a Live Photo — which is a very short video revolving around the photo you’ve taken.

Launch the Photos app on your iPhone.

Head to the photo you’ve just taken.

Click on the Live button in the top left corner.

Select Long Exposure.

Voila! The photo you just took will transform into a long exposure one, and you can share it via apps of your choice.

Long exposure photos capture mediocre-looking environments as artistic masterpieces. I particularly enjoy using this feature in natural places with running water, such as rivers and waterfalls. Everything looks stable around the water flow, with a blur highlighting the water’s motion. It truly makes a big difference.

Will you be using this feature to take long exposure photos on your iPhone? Let us know in the comments section below.