XDA Basics: How to take a Screenshot on Samsung Galaxy Phones

Screenshots are something we all take on a regular basis on our smartphones and computers. It’s a handy way of sharing the content on your screen or just saving it locally for future reference. There are several ways of taking a screenshot and while some are generic and universal, a few methods can be unique to some devices. If you happen to have a Samsung Galaxy phone, here’s how to take a screenshot using multiple different ways, so you can choose the one that’s most convenient to you. These methods will work across all Samsung Galaxy devices including foldable phones like Galaxy Z Fold 2 or Galaxy Z Flip.

How to take a Screenshot using the Buttons on your Samsung Phone

Samsung Galaxy phones run on OneUI which is a custom skin on top of Android. Therefore, the generic button combination that can be used to take a screenshot on all Android smartphones will work on a Samsung phone as well. To take a screenshot using the physical buttons on your phone –

Press the Power button + Volume down button at the same time.

As soon as you release the buttons, a screenshot will be captured.

Samsung Galaxy phones give you a toolbar as soon as the screenshot is captured to either share it, edit it to add annotations, or even take a scrolling screenshot if you have a long list. Make use of these options depending on your needs, or else the screenshot will be saved to your gallery as it is.

How to take a Screenshot using Gestures on your Samsung Phone

Since Samsung phones run a custom interface that’s OneUI, there are some software features Samsung has included like nifty gestures to perform certain activities. One of those gestures lets you take a screenshot. Let’s see how you can enable it –

Go to the Settings on your Samsung phone and scroll down till you find the Advanced Features option.

Select it and you will see another option called Motion and Gestures which you need to select.

Next, enable the Palm swipe to capture option.

Now you will be able to take screenshots just by swiping the edge of your palm from one end of your screen to the other.

This gesture can be helpful to take screenshots when your phone is sitting flat on a desk and it’s not very convenient to use the button combination. It also makes your job easier if you want to take multiple screenshots in a short span.

How to take a Screenshot using Bixby on your Samsung Phone

Before you rule Bixby out as completely unnecessary and redundant, there are a few neat tricks it can do for you which may make you appreciate it. Well, at least slightly. You can use Bixby Voice to take screenshots on your Samsung phone which can be really handy when your hands aren’t free. Here’s how you can do it.

If Bixby Voice isn’t set up on your phone, you’ll have to do that first by going to the Bixby app and following the steps on the screen.

Once done, you can either long-press the Bixby button if your phone has one or just say Hey Bixby to activate it.

Then say take a screenshot and Bixby will capture the contents of your screen.

That’s how easy it is to take screenshots on a Samsung Galaxy phone. You can try using all of these methods and settle on one that suits you the best. We also have a dedicated guide that will help you root your smartphone including a Samsung Galaxy phone so make sure to check that out if you’re interested in that sort of thing.