XDA Basics: How to take a Screenshot on your Wear OS Smartwatch

Google’s smartwatch operating system Wear OS, which was previously known as Android Wear, has been around for quite a while. It has had its share of bugs and performance issues, but it’s the closest that comes to Apple’s watchOS in terms of features and app compatibility. If you have a nice watch face on your Wear OS smartwatch and want to show off the way it looks, or if you received an important notification that you want to save for later, the best way to do it is via a screenshot.

While taking a screenshot on an Android phone or a Samsung Galaxy phone is pretty straightforward, you may not be aware of how to take a screenshot on Wear OS.

Just like how we have articles on easy ways to take screenshots on Windows as well as Mac, here’s a simple guide to help you take screenshots on your Wear OS smartwatch. There’s a built-in tool in Wear OS that lets you take screenshots of your watch but just like most devices, it can’t be done straight from the watch itself. We’ll tell you in detail how you can do it.

How to take a Screenshot on WearOS

The method to take screenshots on Wear OS is fairly simple, except you can’t do it from the watch directly. You’ll also need the smartphone to which your Wear OS smartwatch is paired to do this. Once you have both the watch and the phone, and they’re connected to each other, here’s what you need to do :

Head over to the screen you wish to take a screenshot of on your smartwatch.

Next, open the Wear OS app on your smartphone. Note that the smartwatch should be connected to your phone via Bluetooth and should be in Bluetooth range for this to work.

In the Wear OS app, you should see the name of your watch followed by a Connected via Bluetooth message. This means you’re good to go.

Now, you’ll see a three-dot menu in the top-left corner. Tap on it. Select the Take Screenshot of Watch option.

Once you select the option, you’ll get a notification on your smartphone saying Ready to Send Watch Screenshot. Tap on the notification and you’ll see the option to either edit it, share it, or upload it wherever you want.

That’s pretty much it. You now have a screenshot of your watch on your smartphone. While this is pretty simple, we wish there was a way to capture a screenshot on Wear OS directly from the watch itself. Hopefully, with the new Wear OS update, Google might introduce such a feature where you can take and view/share screenshots directly from the watch, so the added step of using your smartphone is eliminated.