Voice memos on the best iPhones are a great way to log quick thoughts, reminders, and other details while you’re on the go. Maybe you want to note a calendar appointment or access code that just came up while you’re on the move, with plans to add it to your calendar once you’re back in the office and sitting in front of your computer.

The voice memo feature on iPhone is also a great tool for interviews, capturing presentations, lectures, and even brainstorming sessions with colleagues or classmates. You can go through the recording after and transcribe it in its entirety or pull out quotes, thoughts, or ideas you want to work from. It’s very easy to use.

How to take voice memos on iPhone

Open the Voice Memos app on your iPhone. Press the big red button on the bottom to start recording. The recording will be given a default name based on your location, and the recording will commence with a running timer displayed under the temporary file name. 3 Images Close At any time, you can tap the play button to pause a recording, like if you’re doing an interview and the person needs to step away for a moment. Tap Resume when you’re ready to start recording again. Once done, press the red stop square at the bottom. You’ll see a preview of the recording at the top of the list. 3 Images Close Tap the name to change it, and type whatever you want as the new filename. The new voice memo will now appear on the list in the app. 3 Images Close Select it and tap the three horizontal lines on the left to adjust playback speed, skip through silent periods within the memo, or enhance the recording, which will help reduce background noise and echoes to allow for clearer dialogue. Press the circle with three dots on the right to share, edit, duplicate, favorite, or copy the memo. 3 Images Close

Once you have a voice memo on your iPhone, like the new iPhone 14, you can simply hit play to listen at any time. You can use the 15-second rewind and fast-forward buttons if desired as well, to quickly find a specific portion you want. As noted, you can also adjust the speed if you find it’s too slow or, conversely, if the person is speaking too quickly.

There are numerous ways to make use of voice memos on iPhone and reasons the feature might come in handy. In addition to those noted above, have you ever awoken in the middle of the night from a dream or nightmare and wanted to make sure you didn’t forget it? Open the voice memos app on the iPhone and record those details without trying to type the information while you’re half asleep. When you wake up, it’ll help jog your memory.

If you’re attending an event or working on a project, you can use the voice memos feature to dictate ideas that you come up with on the fly. It’s a perfect tool for writers, musicians, and other creative types.

There are lots of ways to use voice memos on iPhone. And once it’s captured, easily share or copy the file somewhere else in an M4A audio format. Then delete it from your phone so it doesn’t take up room.

If you want to use a voice memo feature from your home office or dorm, you can capture voice memos on macOS as well.