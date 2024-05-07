It can be frustrating if you’re trying to call someone and the call isn’t going through. There doesn’t seem to be an issue with their number or device, nor yours, so what’s the problem? It’s possible, unfortunately, that this person has blocked your number. There are ways to find out if this is the case, after which, you can address the issue or move on.

See what happens when you call

A simple way to determine if someone has blocked your number is to listen when you try to call them. If the phone barely rings (as in a half-ring for a second), then goes right to voicemail, chances are that the recipient has blocked your number. You can still leave a voice message, but they will only get the message if they check a specific blocked voicemail section of their inbox.

Note that the half-ring can also happen if the person has turned their phone off (though does anyone do this anymore?), if they are in a location without cell service, or if the phone is in Airplane Mode. But if you notice this happens every time you call them, you can be confident that they have blocked you.

Hide your caller ID

If you received the above result and want to triple-check, like if you think you were blocked in error or your call relates to an emergency, hide your caller ID. Dial *67 before their number, then input the number. The call will show on their device as “No Caller ID” or “Private Number.” If the call goes through and they answer, your number is probably blocked. Note that *67 doesn’t work with some carriers.

Alternatively, you can turn off caller ID under the settings in your phone then try calling again, which would also mask your phone number. (Again, this feature may not be available with all carriers).

The third option in this respect is to call from another person’s phone. If the call goes through for them, you may have been blocked.

Check iMessages for a hint

If someone has blocked your calls, they have likely blocked your messages as well. Even if the recipient doesn’t have Read Receipts on, you still get a “Delivered” message when an iMessage has successfully gone through. If the “Delivered” message doesn’t appear, it means the message likely wasn’t delivered, and this can be an indication that you are blocked. Try sending an iMessage or look at the last one you attempted to send to see if it shows as “Delivered,” “Read,” or if there’s nothing underneath the bubble (in which case you're probably blocked).

However, this tip only works on devices running an older iOS: with iOS 16.5 and above, the “Delivered” notification still shows whether you are blocked or not, making it tougher to tell. This also only works with iMessages delivered with a blue bubble and not green bubble SMS text messages sent to people with Android devices. So this method is less reliable.

If you don't think your iMessages are going through, try to send the message as an SMS message with a green bubble. (Highlight the message and select “send as text.”) If it goes through that way, you haven’t been blocked. If it says “message not delivered,” however, you might have been.

Look for automated responses

If you get an automated response, you might think this means the person has blocked you. But that might not be the case. If the person has their phone or a message string with you in Do Not Disturb mode, or if they have a feature like Driving Focus mode enabled, you’ll get an automated reply. You might see “X has notifications silenced” with a tiny moon icon in the message string. This doesn’t mean the person has blocked you. It just means they have silenced notifications temporarily.

Maybe they are on an important call, in an important meeting, or at an appointment and don’t want to be disturbed. They might even just be trying to reduce distractions while they get work done or enjoy dinner with the family. Rest assured in this case, once they change notifications back or if they manually check their phone, they’ll see your messages. They just don’t want to receive the audible “ding” to tell them a message is there.

Check other apps and accounts

If someone really wants to block you from their life intentionally, chances are they won’t just do it with phone calls but they’ll do so from other apps as well, including social media. Check your Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and other apps to see if you can reach out there. If you can’t, you’re likely blocked.

What to do if you have been blocked

Not every undeliverable message points to being blocked. If a message you send from one of the latest iPhones shows as “not delivered,” this doesn’t mean the person has blocked you. It could very well have something to do with your phone’s connection or theirs. There are reasons an iPhone message won’t send. Ideally, re-start your device, check your Wi-Fi or cellular connection, and try again. If the message sends as an SMS versus iMessage (showing in a green bubble versus blue), it could be that either you or they lost an Internet data connection.

But if you discover or suspect that someone has blocked you, there’s likely a reason why. If you aren’t sure, try to get to the bottom of it. If you think it might have been done in error, like they were trying to block spam callers but blocked your number instead, get in touch with them through alternative means to find out. But if you feel as though this is a sign, then move on. There’s no need to press the issue unless you think it was done in error. Respect the person’s privacy and decision.