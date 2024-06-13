Customizing your home screen with iOS 18 and iPadOS 18

Apple announced some fun updates coming in iOS18 and iPadOS 18 at its Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in early June 2024, and we are here for it. One of the most eye-catching changes is the ability to tint icons on iPhone and iPad to match your vibe.

How to tint your icons

The steps to tint your icons, and also to access other home screen edits, are pretty straightforward to do:

From your home screen, tap and hold any icon until a menu pops up. Tap on Edit Home Screen. You should then see all icons start wiggling to indicate you are in edit mode. In the top left corner of the screen, tap on Edit. In the menu that pops up, tap Customize. Icons will appear at the bottom of the screen. Tap the icon that says Tinted. Use the sliders to achieve your desired color scheme. Tap anywhere on your home screen to exit the editing mode and apply your changes.

Close

Not loving the changes? No worries, you can always repeat the process and tap on Automatic to go back to the default icon colors.

How to get iOS 18 and iPadOS 18

Both updates are available in beta currently, and the public stable OS launch is expected in the fall of 2024. If you can't wait to get your icons tinted, then you can sign up for Apple's Beta program and download the update. Either way, we can expect iPhones and iPads to look a lot more colorful by the end of the year.