If you’ve been tempted by the new iPhone 15 and you’re a current Android user, you may be wondering how to transfer data from your Android to iPhone 15 easily.

While the two operating systems are very different, switching from your Android to the new iPhone 15 model doesn’t need to be a chore if you want to keep your photos, music, apps, messages, etc.

There are several ways in which you can move data from Android to your iPhone 15, some of which are easier to do than others.

What to do before switching data from Android to iPhone 15

There are a few things you’ll need to do before initiating your Android-to-iPhone data transfer. This includes:

Fully charging your devices

Ensuring you have a stable Wi-Fi connection

Freeing up enough storage space on both devices

Backing up your Android data to Google Drive

Once you’ve completed the above steps, you’re ready to transfer data from Android to iPhone.

How to transfer data from Android to iPhone 15 using Move to iOS

Apple’s own Move to iOS app is available to download on the Google Play Store. This allows you to easily copy Android to iPhone.

Launch iOS Setup Assistant on your iPhone.

on your iPhone. Go through the setup instructions.

Tap Continue to move data from Android.

to move data from Android. When you arrive at the Find Your Code screen, tap Continue.

screen, tap Enter the one-time code from your iPhone on your Android phone.

Leave the devices to transfer data from Android to iOS.

How to transfer data from Android to iPhone 15 using iTransGo

Using Move to iOS is an easy method to perform a data move from Android to iPhone 15. However, it can take a long time and the process can only be done if you haven’t yet set up your iOS device.

If you’ve already set up your iPhone, installed apps, and don’t want to reset it to transfer your Android data across, you can use a reliable alternative like Tenorshare’s iCareFone iTransGo service. It’s a quick and easy way to transfer data from Android to iPhone 15.

As well as being an easy service to use, iTransGo allows you to select the data you want to transfer across. Similarly, you won’t need to reset your new iPhone; you can transfer data from Android to iPhone after setup.

Source: Tenorshare

Launch iTransGo on your computer and select Android to iOS.

Source: Tenorshare

Connect both your Android and iOS devices to your computer via USB.

Source: Tenorshare

Select the types of data you want to copy across, then select Transfer Data to initiate the transfer.

Source: Tenorshare

Within several minutes, your Android data will be transferred to your new iPhone 15.

How to transfer data from Android to iPhone 15 using Google Drive

If you have a Google account, you can send your contacts from Android to iPhone 15 if you’re unable to use an alternative method. But this method just can transfer your contacts, if you want to transfer other data from Android to iPhone 15/15 Plus/15 Pro/15 Pro Max, you can use the third-party transfer tool.

Source: Tenorshare

Open Settings on your Android phone and select Google > Backup .

on your Android phone and select > . Select the categories you want to copy across your devices.

On your iPhone, navigate to Settings > Mail > Accounts > Add Account , and add your Gmail credentials.

> > > , and add your Gmail credentials. Your contacts data should sync and begin importing from your Google account.

How to transfer data from Android to iPhone 15 using iTunes/Finder

It’s possible to manually migrate data from Android to iPhone using iTunes on Windows or Mac, or Finder on Mac. This method, however, does limit the type of data you can transfer, e.g. you won’t be able to transfer calendar events and data, but you can sync music, movies, podcasts, photos, etc.

Source: Tenorshare

Connect your Android device to your PC or Mac.

Copy all of your files, photos, and videos from your phone’s storage to your computer.

Once the transfer is complete, unplug your device and connect your iPhone.

Open iTunes or Finder , then select your device.

or , then select your device. Select Music , then Sync Music to transfer all of the music from your Android device that you uploaded to your computer, to your iPhone.

, then to transfer all of the music from your Android device that you uploaded to your computer, to your iPhone. Repeat the step above for photos, movies, etc.

Transferring data from Android to iPhone 15 doesn’t have to be cumbersome

Purchasing a new smartphone and transferring your data doesn’t have to be a chore. If you previously had an Android device and recently bought a new iPhone, then you can move your data from Android to iPhone easily.

There are a number of ways you can do this; some require manual intervention, whereas others don’t. If you’re not particularly tech-savvy and want to transfer data from Android to iPhone 15 quickly, you can use third-party software like Tenorshare iTransGo.