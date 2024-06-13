Do you have an old desktop or laptop PC collecting dust? You can transform the old system into a Windows server, opening new doors for adding new functionality to the home or office. We've already looked at ways to transform an old PC into a network-attached storage (NAS) enclosure and use an old laptop for a Ubuntu server. In this guide, we'll look at how to set up a Windows server on older hardware, saving the old desktop or laptop PC from ending up in household waste.

Getting everything ready

Clean the PC out

Before we get started with loading up Windows and turning the system into a server, it's important to spend some time cleaning the insides. Whether it's a desktop or laptop, you will need to open it up and get rid of as much dust and debris as possible. It's also worth checking all the hardware you have at hand. I recommend having the following specifications for a Windows server:

At least 4GB of DDR4 or DDR5 RAM.

An AMD or Intel processor with at least two cores.

A drive with at least 64 GB of space.

An ethernet port (Wi-Fi is okay but less reliable than a cable).

A USB port for installing Windows 11.

A bonus of using a laptop over a desktop as a server is the built-in battery pack. This essentially acts as a small UPS, so should power be cut from the outlet, the laptop can continue running services and even be configured to automatically shut down at a certain battery level threshold. If you do have an old desktop PC, I've compiled a list of my favorite UPS devices to help keep your systems up and running for a few minutes longer during power outages.

We'll use the consumer version of Windows 11 for this server as you're likely already familiar with the operating system and how everything works. It's also easier to deploy games and other services as almost everything has some degree of support for Microsoft's OS. However, I would suggest considering Linux or TrueNAS for a more efficient server environment. A bootable Windows USB installation drive must be created on another system before proceeding.

Installing and debloating Windows

Setting up the server

Not every PC can boot from a USB drive, even without an OS installed on the internal drive. A desktop PC should be able to, but you may need to configure a laptop via the BIOS. Usually pressing the boot menu key on the keyboard will let you select the connected USB drive, but your mileage may vary. If you encounter problems, consult the manual of your desktop motherboard or laptop for further details as not all of them are the same.

Once the Windows 11 installation screen has greeted you, select the available OS drive and run through the installer wizard as usual — nothing changes from your typical Windows 11 PC installation. Windows automatically installs available drivers from its repositories, which is also why relying on an ethernet cable and LAN port is best, if possible. Using wireless is okay, but you may find times when performance takes a hit due to heavy traffic.

Windows is a powerful OS, but Microsoft packs it full of what we consider "bloatware." These are unecessary apps and services that do nothing but slow the system down, unless you actually require one of them. Handy tools such as BloatyNosyAI can work magic by removing some of these without causing irreperable harm to the underlying system. The result is a less resource-intensive Windows that boots quicker, feels snappier, and uses less power. What's not to like? We've got a comprehensive guide to debloating Windows that I recommend you check out.



One area where Windows 11 falls flat compared to a pre-built NAS or a dedicated server is remote-accessible UI. It is possible to work around this on Windows by setting up Remote Desktop or something like Pulseway. This will allow you to control the newly installed Windows server from another Windows PC, negating the need to have a monitor connected to the laptop or desktop system. Windows will use DHCP, taking whichever IP address your router deems fit. Setting up a static IP should be among the first tasks to complete.

Give your new Windows server something to do

Only limited by your imagination

Using an old PC for a Windows server isn't useful if you don't have anything running on the OS. With a fresh installation and a static IP address configured, you can now install some software. I've gone over some great Docker containers I use on my NAS. These can also be installed on Windows. Jellyfin or Plex Media Server would be great for storing, cataloging, and streaming media. Vaultwarden would allow you to run a Bitwarden password manager instance from home. There are some seriously cool things to do with a server.

Sharing specific folders is also easy through Windows Explorer, allowing you to set permissions for everyone on the network or lock it down with user-specific access. This can then be mapped as a network drive on other devices, making it easy to transfer files between hardware. You will need to activate network discovery and file and printer sharing within Control Panel to ensure everything you configure on the server is then available to those with access to the network.

And there you have it! Your Windows server, running Docker, will be able to do just about anything you wish to throw at it. Go ahead and set up a Minecraft server or block all advertisements for your network browsers.