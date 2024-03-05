5G offers the fastest network speeds you can get right now with one of the latest iPhones, or any of the latest mobile devices for that matter. But there are times you might want to turn it off. Whether you're trying to save money, data, or battery life, you can easily use a 4G network when it is available instead. Whatever the reason, turning off 5G on an iPhone is fairly simple.

How to turn off 5G on an iPhone

Select Settings on your iPhone. Select Cellular. Select Cellular Data Options (this may also be called Mobile Data Options). Select Voice & Data. Close There are three options: 5G Auto, which automatically connects you to the available 5G network only when it won’t significantly reduce battery life; 5G On, which uses 5G any time it’s available, including when it can reduce battery life; and LTE, which is the slower 4G network. Select LTE. The phone will now only connect to the slower 4G network. Close If you want to turn cellular data off altogether, go back to the previous screen and toggle Cellular Data to the left so it’s turned off. The color will go from green to white. This means you aren't connected to any cellular network for data and can only use Wi-Fi for surfing the web, making video calls, accessing apps, and sending iMessages. Close If you want to turn off cellular data only while roaming in another country, select Cellular Data Options. Toggle Data Roaming to the left so it turns from green to white. This will turn off cellular data to prevent you from incurring additional data roaming charges. However, you will need to rely on Wi-Fi, or you will not be able to connect to the internet. Cellular phone service, however, will still work. Close

What is the difference between 5G Auto and 5G On?

As noted, when you are ready to turn 5G back on for your compatible iPhone, there are two options from which to choose: 5G Audio and 5G One. Using 5G Auto enables something called Smart Data mode. If the 5G experience available doesn’t provide a noticeably better experience, the iPhone will automatically switch to LTE instead. This ensures a seamless connection at all times (though not necessarily an ultra-fast one) and can also, as noted, help you conserve battery life.

By contrast, 5G On means the iPhone will always connect to the available 5G network. This option can reduce battery life but also means you can always access the fastest network speeds available. If you do data-intensive tasks like streaming video and music on the go, playing games, or conducting video calls, you might want to leverage 5G On.

Another option, Allow More Data on 5G, lets your iPhone connect to an available 5G network over Wi-Fi if whatever Wi-Fi available you’re connected to is slow or insecure. This will ensure that higher data apps like FaceTime, Apple TV, Apple Music, and even iOS updates run seamlessly. However, remember that this will eat up 5G data, so if you have a limited plan or your plan throttles speeds when you reach a specific amount of 5G data per month, you’ll want to use this only when necessary.

What to know about turning off 5G

With 5G offering the fastest speeds for your iPhone, like an iPhone 15 Pro Max, you’ll notice a difference if you turn it off. Perhaps your plan only permits a certain amount of data at 5G speeds. You can turn off 5G when you don’t need it, like at the office, so you aren’t using valuable data megabytes. Then, turn it back on when needed, like during your commute home.

Connecting to the 5G network can also drain battery life more quickly, so switching from 5G to LTE can conserve battery on your iPhone when you’re in a pinch. If you need to sneak out an extra half hour from your phone while you’re en route home, for example, but still want to remain connected, this is a viable alternative to consider instead of going right to Airplane Mode.

Once you turn 5G off, the letters LTE appear at the top right of the phone’s screen, confirming that you are now on the slower 4G network. To turn it back on, follow the above steps and choose the 5G option you prefer instead.