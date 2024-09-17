Adobe Photoshop is arguably one of the best image editing and graphic design software available. It allows you to do everything, from creating composites, mockups, and logos, to designing advertisements. However, while you're working in Photoshop, there might be times when you need to undo something, like a tweak that didn’t look right or a change that messed up your design. We’ll walk you through the different ways to undo something in Photoshop, whether you’re working on a Windows computer or one of our favorite Macs.

How to undo in Photoshop using keyboard shortcuts

Beginning with the October 2018 release of Photoshop CC (20.0), you can undo multiple steps in your Photoshop document. The easiest way is using the common keyboard shortcuts, Control + Z for Windows or Command + Z for Mac.

If you want to redo changes, use the keyboard shortcut Shift + Control + Z on Windows or Shift + Command + Z on Mac. These shortcuts will save you way more time than going to the Edit menu, especially when you're using tools like the Brush or Eraser.

How to undo in Photoshop using the Edit menu

Use the Edit menu if you need more options to undo in Photoshop. While this method is slower than using keyboard shortcuts, it can come in handy when you're having issues with your keyboard.

Open the Photoshop document you’re editing. Go to the upper menu bar and click Edit. Click Undo.

How to undo in Photoshop using the History panel

If you want to undo more than a few steps, you'd be better off using the History panel. It provides a list of history states, or changes you've made to your document, allowing you to undo multiple steps at once.

Open your Photoshop project. In the upper menu, click Window. From the dropdown, select History to display the History panel. Click any previous step in the History panel to revert your image to that prior state.

How to undo changes to a select portion of item in Photoshop

The History Brush lets you undo changes to just a part of your image. For example, if you increase the contrast, and it looks great on the main subject but too harsh on the background, you can use the History Brush to fix the background without affecting the rest of your work.

Open your Photoshop project. Go to the upper menu and click Window. Choose History from the dropdown to open the History panel. In the History panel, locate the state you want to revert to. Click the box next to that state to select it; a brush icon will appear. Select the History Brush tool from the Tool Panel. Paint over the area of the image you want to undo. You can adjust the brush size, flow, opacity, hardness, and blending mode as needed. Only the area of the image you stroke with the brush will revert to its prior state.

How to Revert a file in Photoshop

Photoshop has a command that can instantly revert all changes, restoring your file to the state it was in when you first opened it or last saved it. This should be a last resort when things go wrong and can't be fixed using the undo commands.

Open your Photoshop project. In the upper menu, click File. From the dropdown, select Revert.

The shortcut for the Revert command is F12, but pressing it might clash with your computer's operating system shortcuts.

Make the most out of Photoshop

Photoshop is a flexible program with many different users and various ways to use it. You have many options for undoing changes you have made to your image, whether you prefer keyboard shortcuts or an elaborate log of changes.

You can take your productivity to the next level with these five essential Photoshop plugins, or if you prefer, explore some alternatives to the popular Adobe program.