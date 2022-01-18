XDA Basics: How to uninstall an app on your iPhone

You may want to uninstall an app on your iPhone for several reasons. For starters, deleting apps can free some memory if you’re running low on storage and don’t want to buy a new iPhone. In other instances, you’re just no longer using an app and want to get rid of it. The good news is that uninstalling an app on iOS is an easy process, and there are multiple ways to do it. Here are all the ways to initiate app uninstallation on your iPhone.

How to uninstall an app on your iPhone

There are a few ways to uninstall apps on your iPhone:

The traditional way — Jiggle Mode

Click and hold on an app icon on the Home Screen until it goes into Jiggle Mode.

Alternatively, you can just click and hold anywhere on the Home Screen to enter that mode.

Click on the minus (-) button on the app you want to delete.

Tap Delete App.

Confirm the deletion by clicking on Delete.

Through Haptic Touch on the Home Screen

Click and hold on an app icon on the Home Screen to bring up the Haptic Touch menu.

Select Remove App.

Tap Delete App.

Confirm the deletion by clicking on Delete.

Through Haptic Touch in the App Library

Click and hold on an app icon in the App Library to bring up the Haptic Touch menu.

Tap Delete App.

Confirm the deletion by clicking on Delete.

Uninstall iPhone apps through the Settings app

Launch the Settings app on your iPhone.

Head to General.

Tap on iPhone Storage.

Select the app you want to delete.

Click on Delete App.

Uninstall iOS apps through the Apple App Store

The app you want to delete must have been recently gotten an update for this method to work.

Launch the App Store on your iPhone.

Tap on your face in the top right corner.

Swipe left on the app you want to delete from the Updated Recently section.

Tap on Delete.

Confirm the deletion by clicking on Delete.

As we’ve shared, there are five different ways to uninstall an app on your iPhone. These methods works on the latest iOS 15. If you’re running an older version, some of them might not work the same way — if at all. Personally. I use Haptic Touch in the App Library to delete unwanted apps.

Which method do you use to delete an app on your iPhone? Let us know in the comments section below.