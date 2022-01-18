XDA Basics: How to uninstall an app on your iPhone
January 17, 2022 9:00pm Comment

XDA Basics: How to uninstall an app on your iPhone

You may want to uninstall an app on your iPhone for several reasons. For starters, deleting apps can free some memory if you’re running low on storage and don’t want to buy a new iPhone. In other instances, you’re just no longer using an app and want to get rid of it. The good news is that uninstalling an app on iOS is an easy process, and there are multiple ways to do it. Here are all the ways to initiate app uninstallation on your iPhone.

How to uninstall an app on your iPhone

There are a few ways to uninstall apps on your iPhone:

The traditional way — Jiggle Mode

  • Click and hold on an app icon on the Home Screen until it goes into Jiggle Mode.
  • Alternatively, you can just click and hold anywhere on the Home Screen to enter that mode.

How to uninstall an app on your iPhone

  • Click on the minus (-) button on the app you want to delete.

How to uninstall an app on your iPhone

  • Tap Delete App.

How to uninstall an app on your iPhone

  • Confirm the deletion by clicking on Delete.

Through Haptic Touch on the Home Screen

  • Click and hold on an app icon on the Home Screen to bring up the Haptic Touch menu.

How to uninstall an app on your iPhone

  • Select Remove App.

How to uninstall an app on your iPhone

  • Tap Delete App.

How to uninstall an app on your iPhone

  • Confirm the deletion by clicking on Delete.

Through Haptic Touch in the App Library

  • Click and hold on an app icon in the App Library to bring up the Haptic Touch menu.

How to uninstall an app on your iPhone

  • Tap Delete App.

How to uninstall an app on your iPhone

  • Confirm the deletion by clicking on Delete.

Uninstall iPhone apps through the Settings app

How to make your iPhone read articles out loud with a single swipe

  • Launch the Settings app on your iPhone.
  • Head to General.

How to uninstall an app on your iPhone

  • Tap on iPhone Storage.

How to uninstall an app on your iPhone

  • Select the app you want to delete.

How to uninstall an app on your iPhone

  • Click on Delete App.

Uninstall iOS apps through the Apple App Store

The app you want to delete must have been recently gotten an update for this method to work.

  • Launch the App Store on your iPhone.

How to uninstall an app on your iPhone

  • Tap on your face in the top right corner.
  • Swipe left on the app you want to delete from the Updated Recently section.

How to uninstall an app on your iPhone

  • Tap on Delete.

How to uninstall an app on your iPhone

  • Confirm the deletion by clicking on Delete.

As we’ve shared, there are five different ways to uninstall an app on your iPhone. These methods works on the latest iOS 15. If you’re running an older version, some of them might not work the same way — if at all. Personally. I use Haptic Touch in the App Library to delete unwanted apps.

Which method do you use to delete an app on your iPhone? Let us know in the comments section below.

Tags AppleiosiPhoneTutorialXDA Basics

About author

Mahmoud Itani
Mahmoud Itani

Mahmoud is an Istanbul-based Beiruti who has always sought freedom through writing. His hobbies include keeping up with tech news, writing articles about Apple devices & services, crocheting, meditating, and composing poetry. You’ll likely find him jogging at a park, swimming in open water, brainstorming at a coffeehouse, or merely lost in nature. He can be reached via [email protected] or the provided social links.

Load Comments