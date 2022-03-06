How to automatically unlock your Apple Watch with your iPhone

One of the many reasons people invest in Apple products is how tightly connected they are. When you buy an iPhone or an Apple Watch, you know that these devices will communicate with your Mac on a system level. This solid ecosystem allows users to seamlessly transfer data and hand off tasks between their iDevices. Another perk of this tight integration is the ability to unlock a device with another one. This spares you from having to manually input the PIN or password. You can unlock your iPhone with your Apple Watch, but you can also do it the other way around. Here are the detailed steps you need to follow to automatically unlock your Apple Watch with your iPhone.

Before we start, there are a couple of prerequisites we have to highlight. Obviously, you must own both the Apple Watch and iPhone and have the same iCloud account linked to them. Additionally, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi must be enabled on both devices. You don’t have to be connected to a Wi-Fi network, though. The two Apple devices must be within close proximity, as well.

Wear your Apple Watch and manually unlock it as it sits on your wrist.

Launch the Watch app on your iPhone.

Click on the Passcode section.

Enable Unlock with iPhone.

Enter the PIN on your Apple Watch’s screen — as prompted.

Voila! Now whenever you wear your Apple Watch, your nearby, unlocked iPhone will automatically unlock it — without needing to manually input the password.

Personally, I’m a big fan of this feature as I just unlock my iPhone with Face ID when I put on my watch. I don’t need to enter any password on either of the two devices. It’s a seamless process that spares you from having to manually input the PIN on the Apple Watch’s tiny screen. If you frequently take your Watch off and do not really have to worry about anyone snooping on your smartwatch, then this handy setting will spare you some seconds every time you wear the watch back on. And if your iPhone goes far away from your Watch, the setting will not trigger, so your Watch still remains protected against bad actors.