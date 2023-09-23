Many of us have found ourselves in a position where we can't remember the passcode to our iPhone. Whether it's the great phone you daily drive currently or an old one you need to pull data from, forgetting the passcode to an iPhone can be a dreadful situation. Luckily, you do have some recourse to getting access to your device if you've forgotten the passcode. However, there are some qualifications, so remembering your iPhone password is still your best bet. If you're out of luck, then you can follow the steps below to unlock your iPhone by using your iCloud account.

Can you unlock your iPhone with an iCloud account?

The simple answer is no, and the more complicated answer is kind of. While you can't use your iCloud account to unlock your iPhone, you can use it to erase your iPhone and remove Activation Lock. Unfortunately, this means that any data you have stored on your phone will be lost if it isn't backed up to a computer or to iCloud. However, this does allow you to regain access to your phone, so you can start fresh or restore it from a backup. It's important to note that a backup saves your password as well, which means it isn't an option to regain access to your phone if you've forgotten your password.

Following the steps below will completely erase the contents of your iPhone. After completion, there will be no way to recover your data. Only follow the steps below if you have no way of recovering the data on your iPhone and you accept the inevitable data loss.

How to erase and restore your iPhone via iCloud

You can erase and restore your iPhone using the Find My app, as long as the device you're using is signed into the same Apple ID as your smartphone. If not, you'll need to use the iCloud web client. Here's how.

Launch iCloud.com on a smartphone, computer, or tablet you have access to. Log in with your Apple ID and password. Click the Find My app. Enter your Apple ID password a second time to authenticate your request. Click All devices at the top of the screen. Select the name of the device you want to erase. Click Erase iPhone to confirm your request. Enter your Apple ID password a final time to continue.

After these steps are completed, your iPhone will be erased. You can then either set up your device as new or restore it from a saved backup.

When should you use iCloud to unlock your iPhone?

Considering that you are guaranteed to lose data when erasing your iPhone with iCloud, it should be avoided whenever possible. However, if you have absolutely no way to get into your smartphone, this is a way that you can salvage your hardware.

Through this method, you can either start a new iPhone from scratch or restore from an iPhone backup to which you know the password. Though some of these protections may seem inconvenient, they're designed to make sure your iPhone can't be accessed if it falls into the wrong hands.